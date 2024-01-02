en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Iraq

Saddam Hussein’s Execution: An Unresolved Controversy After 17 Years

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:09 am EST
Saddam Hussein’s Execution: An Unresolved Controversy After 17 Years

The cold dawn of December 30, 2006, brought with it an event that would etch itself into the annals of history. It was the day former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein was executed, an event that has been the epicenter of controversy for 17 years. It coincided with the first day of Eid al-Adha, adding a layer of complexity to the narrative.

Unveiling the Details

Judge Munir Haddad, the deputy head of the Appeals Court that ratified the execution orders and directly oversaw the execution, recently provided an insight into the circumstances surrounding Saddam’s trial and execution. The Appeals Court, initially consisting of nine judges, saw two members refuse to sign the death sentence. However, the remaining seven unanimously agreed to the execution order.

Dispelling conjectures of sectarianism, Haddad clarified that the decision was not born out of sectarian lines. It was, instead, rooted in the conviction that justice necessitated Saddam’s execution. The execution order eventually found its way to implementation through Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, who exploited a loophole, as President Jalal Talabani refused to issue a presidential decree for the execution.

The Charges Against Saddam

Saddam Hussein, who held the reins of power in Iraq from 1979 until his overthrow by the American invasion in 2003, was accused of committing heinous crimes against humanity. His rule was marred by brutalities and excesses, leaving behind a trail of victims seeking justice.

Attempts to Smuggle Saddam

Interestingly, there were also attempts to smuggle Saddam out of prison. Most notable among these attempts was one by the late Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi. However, all such endeavors proved futile in the face of stringent security measures.

Execution: A Symbol of Revenge?

Haider al Lami, a leader in the State of Law Coalition, mentioned that Saddam’s execution symbolized the revenge of all Iraqis who had suffered under his regime. He emphasized the role of the Islamic Dawa Party, led by Nouri al-Maliki, in confronting Saddam’s Baath Party.

The same article also delves into the long-term effects of chemical weapons used by Iraq’s former Ba’athist regime against Iran, focusing on the city of Sardasht. It underscores the pain of the victims, many of whom continue to seek justice and medical care even two decades after the attacks. The survivors express disappointment at the international community’s apathy towards the use of chemical weapons against Iranians, fostering a hope for Saddam Hussein to also face prosecution for these crimes.

0
Iraq Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Iraq's Economic, Cultural, and Security Landscape amidst Turkish-PKK Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Unraveling the Execution of Saddam Hussein: A Judge's Account

By Momen Zellmi

Saddam Hussein's Execution: An Unresolved Controversy After 17 Years

By Momen Zellmi

Iraq's Economic, Cultural, and Security Landscape amidst Turkish-PKK Conflict

By Momen Zellmi

A Thousand Days in Detention: The Plight of Australian Engineer Robert ...
@Australia · 1 hour
A Thousand Days in Detention: The Plight of Australian Engineer Robert ...
heart comment 0
Iraq and PetroChina to Boost Oil Production: Global Implications Await

By BNN Correspondents

Iraq and PetroChina to Boost Oil Production: Global Implications Await
ExxonMobil Hands Over Operational Leadership at Iraq’s West Qurna 1 to PetroChina

By BNN Correspondents

ExxonMobil Hands Over Operational Leadership at Iraq's West Qurna 1 to PetroChina
Armed Drone Intercepted Close to U.S. Base in Northern Iraq

By Shivani Chauhan

Armed Drone Intercepted Close to U.S. Base in Northern Iraq
Armed Drone Intercepted over Ain al-Assad Airbase in Western Iraq, Hosting US and International Forces

By Nitish Verma

Armed Drone Intercepted over Ain al-Assad Airbase in Western Iraq, Hosting US and International Forces
Latest Headlines
World News
Anthony Hall Highlights Disconnect Between Western Governments and Citizens on Palestine Issue
27 seconds
Anthony Hall Highlights Disconnect Between Western Governments and Citizens on Palestine Issue
Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins': A Departure from His Signature Style
2 mins
Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins': A Departure from His Signature Style
Team Unity Dominica's New Year Message: A Promise of Unity and Progress for 2024
3 mins
Team Unity Dominica's New Year Message: A Promise of Unity and Progress for 2024
Australia Retains Unchanged Lineup for Third Test Amid Controversial SCG Pitch
4 mins
Australia Retains Unchanged Lineup for Third Test Amid Controversial SCG Pitch
David Warner's Test Retirement: Speculation Surges Over Successor
5 mins
David Warner's Test Retirement: Speculation Surges Over Successor
Nigerian Breweries Targets Alcohol Consumption Among Pregnant Women with 'Mission Nine Zero'
6 mins
Nigerian Breweries Targets Alcohol Consumption Among Pregnant Women with 'Mission Nine Zero'
Parliaments Key to Democracy: Insights from the CSPOC2024 Meeting
7 mins
Parliaments Key to Democracy: Insights from the CSPOC2024 Meeting
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
7 mins
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
Uganda's Economic Affairs: A Shared Responsibility
8 mins
Uganda's Economic Affairs: A Shared Responsibility
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
7 mins
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
26 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
29 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
49 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app