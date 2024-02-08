SAD President Demands Special Development Package for Punjab Border Districts

In a fervent appeal for equal development, Sukhbir Singh Badal, the president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), advocated for a special developmental package to be granted to the border districts of Punjab during the 'Punjab Bachao Yatra' in the Patti assembly constituency. His plea comes as a response to the unique challenges faced by these areas due to their geographical locations and the perceived lack of infrastructure and essential services provided by the current Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

A Clarion Call for Development

Badal emphasized the need for all-round development in these districts, which often bear the brunt of geopolitical tensions and frequently find themselves in the shadow of their more developed counterparts. The proposed package includes incentives for industrial units to set up shop in these areas, augmentation of infrastructure, and the establishment of technical institutions to enable skill development among the youth.

Speaking passionately to the gathered crowd, Badal stated, "Our border districts are the backbone of our state, yet they have been ignored for far too long. It is time for us to invest in their development and ensure that their residents have access to the same opportunities as those in the rest of Punjab."

AAP Government Under Fire

Badal did not mince words when it came to criticizing the AAP government for its alleged failure to provide quality education and healthcare facilities in the border belt. He claimed that the government had neglected rural development schemes, leaving the border areas to languish in a state of underdevelopment.

"The AAP government has failed our border districts," Badal declared. "They have not provided the necessary resources for quality education and healthcare, and they have turned a blind eye to the needs of the people living in these areas."

Overwhelming Support for the 'Punjab Bachao Yatra'

The 'Punjab Bachao Yatra,' led by Badal, received an outpouring of support in the Patti and Khemkaran constituencies. The youth in particular voiced their frustration with the lack of government job opportunities under the AAP government. Badal addressed their concerns, reiterating his commitment to securing the special package for the border districts and ensuring their fair share of development.

Badal was accompanied by senior party leaders during the Yatra, further demonstrating the SAD's dedication to the cause. He also accused AAP legislators in the border belt of being involved in illegal activities, a claim which has yet to be substantiated.

As the sun set on the Yatra, the message was clear: the people of Punjab's border districts demand the same opportunities and services afforded to those in the rest of the state. With the SAD's commitment to securing a special development package, there is hope that the tides may soon turn for these long-neglected areas.

In the words of Sukhbir Singh Badal, "We will not rest until every citizen of Punjab, regardless of where they live, has access to the opportunities and resources they deserve."