SAD President Calls for Special Development Package to Boost Punjab Border Districts

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), brought attention to the unique challenges and needs of Punjab's border districts during his 'Punjab Bachao Yatra' in the Patti assembly constituency. In a passionate address to local farmers, Badal advocated for a special developmental package aimed at fostering comprehensive growth in these regions.

Advertisment

A Call for Comprehensive Development

Badal emphasized the importance of incentives to establish industrial units, infrastructure development, and technical institutions for youth skill development in the border districts. Underlining the urgency of the matter, Badal stated that such measures are vital to improving the quality of life for residents and ensuring that these areas do not fall behind.

The SAD president also expressed concerns regarding the current state of education and healthcare services in the border areas. He criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for their alleged failure to provide adequate resources and support to these essential sectors.

Advertisment

Allegations against AAP Legislators

In a scathing critique of the AAP government, Badal accused AAP legislators in the border belt of involvement in illegal mining and drug smuggling. This serious allegation has raised questions about the commitment of the ruling party to the welfare of the border districts and their residents.

Badal's call for a special package for border districts comes at a time when the region is grappling with various socio-economic issues. The proposed developmental package aims to address these challenges and provide focused attention and resources to improve infrastructure and public services.

Advertisment

United in the Quest for Change

Senior party leaders accompanied Badal during the 'Punjab Bachao Yatra', demonstrating a united front in their quest for change. The Yatra serves as a platform for the SAD to connect with the people of Punjab and highlight the pressing issues that require immediate attention and action.

As the SAD continues its campaign for the betterment of Punjab's border districts, Badal's call for a special developmental package is a reminder that focused efforts and resources are necessary to ensure the all-round development of these regions. Only through comprehensive support and investment can the unique challenges and needs of Punjab's border districts be adequately addressed.

In conclusion, Sukhbir Singh Badal's advocacy for a special package for border districts in Punjab underscores the importance of recognizing and addressing the unique challenges faced by these regions. Through targeted incentives, infrastructure development, and skill development initiatives, the proposed package aims to foster comprehensive growth and improve the quality of life for residents in Punjab's border districts.