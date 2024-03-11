Gov. Fubara Promised to Review the Sacking of Some Rivers Varsity Staff

Hundreds of former employees of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, following a flawed employment process, have made a plea to Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for job reinstatement and compensation for the nine months of unpaid work. The governor responded with a promise to address the issue and ensure a fair and regulated reevaluation of the hiring process.

Leading the demonstration, Valentine Kponi Barinedum voiced the collective demand of the sacked workers for Governor Fubara to acknowledge their plight by reinstating their positions and issuing overdue salaries. The peaceful protest, characterized by the gathering of the affected individuals at the Government House in Port Harcourt, underscored their desperation and hope for a resolution.

Government's Response

In response to the outcry, Governor Fubara, through his Chief Press Secretary Nelson Chukwudi, clarified the rationale behind the employment cancellation - pointing to significant irregularities in the hiring process.

Fubara assured that a new governing council would oversee a revised employment procedure, prioritizing fairness and adherence to the originally approved staffing numbers. This clarification came amidst assurances that the state had not abandoned the affected workers but was taking steps to rectify the errors made.

Future Steps and Assurances

Fubara encouraged the protesters to organize themselves for more straightforward communication once the hiring process resumes, emphasizing that only qualified individuals within the approved number would be considered.

This approach aims to rectify the imbalance and overstaffing that marred the initial process, with a particular focus on replenishing academic staff to meet the university's primary educational needs.