Saboti MP Caleb Amisi Faces Lawsuit Over Unpaid Ksh.7M Campaign Loans from Diplomat

Saboti Member of Parliament, Caleb Amisi, has found himself entangled in a legal battle with diplomat Josphat Machogu over an alleged failure to repay a series of soft loans totaling approximately Ksh.7.9 million. These loans were purportedly acquired to fund Amisi's campaign efforts, with the understanding being that repayment would be made in full upon his re-election. Despite Amisi's partial repayment of Ksh.500,000, Machogu has proceeded to seek the outstanding balance through legal means.

Advertisment

Origins of the Financial Dispute

The financial dealings between Amisi and Machogu reportedly began in early 2022, leading up to the Kenyan General Elections. Initially, a sum of Ksh.500,000 was directly transferred to Amisi's account, followed by a more substantial loan of USD 50,000 (approximately Ksh.6 million) and another USD 10,300 (around Ksh.1.3 million) later in the year. These amounts were meant to assist Amisi in managing unexpected campaign-related expenses. However, upon failing to return the full amount post-election, a legal confrontation ensued.

The Legal Proceedings and Claims

Advertisment

Machogu, through his legal representative, has articulated a clear demand for the repayment of the total advanced sum of USD 60,300, inclusive of interest, as per court rates from the date of filing until full payment is made. The claimant's standpoint is strengthened by the initial agreement that foresaw full repayment upon Amisi's successful re-election. The defendant's evasive and allegedly confrontational response to repayment requests has further escalated the situation, culminating in the current lawsuit for the recovery of the outstanding debt.

Implications and Potential Outcomes

This legal tussle not only highlights the financial strains associated with political campaigns but also stresses the importance of adhering to private loan agreements. For Amisi, the lawsuit poses not just a financial burden but potential reputational damage that could affect his political standing. On the other hand, Machogu's pursuit of legal action underscores the risks involved in lending to public figures without formal guarantees. As the court deliberates on this matter, the outcome could set a precedent for similar cases in the future, reminding politicians and their benefactors of the legal and ethical obligations tied to campaign financing.