Arrests Made Over Alleged Plot to Disrupt Kano Rerun Election, Gumel Call for Investigation

In a rerun election in Kano State, Nigeria, the Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, reported a disturbing incident that threatens the integrity of the electoral process. Several individuals were arrested under suspicion of having been hired by a politician to disrupt the election. This incident took place in the Kunchi/Tsanyawa constituency, a region that became an unexpected hotspot in a tense political climate.

The police encountered a group of individuals next to a broken-down truck. The group initially claimed to be stranded due to a lack of fuel. However, the police discovered that these individuals were armed, a circumstance that raised immediate suspicion. The situation escalated when one of the suspects, Abdulrazaq Muhammad, also known as Mai Salati, confessed to having been hired by a local political candidate. The purpose of this covert operation, as per Muhammad's statement, was to disrupt the electoral process.

Commissioner Gumel Calls for Thorough Investigation

Upon receiving this information, Commissioner Gumel emphasized the importance of thoroughly investigating the politician's involvement in this incident. The implications of such a plot could be far-reaching, potentially undermining the democratic process and public trust. The Commissioner's call for a comprehensive inquiry into the matter is an effort to ensure transparency and uphold the rule of law.