Sabah's Deputy Chief Minister Backs Law for Stable Five-Year Government, Calls for Review of Anti-Hopping Law

In an effort to enhance political stability, Sabah's Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, has voiced support for a proposition to institute a law ensuring that a government retains power for its full five-year tenure. However, he underscores the necessity of first examining the current Anti-Hopping Law for potential pitfalls that might compromise democracy, particularly in the eventuality of a hung Parliament.

Addressing Flaws in the Existing Law

Kitingan underscores that rectifying such weaknesses should take priority and suggests looking into Indonesia's method of regulating political parties as a possible model. Indonesia's Law on Political Parties incorporates stipulations on the ethics and responsibilities of party members, as well as a structure for handling internal discipline and loyalty.

Striking a Balance

Many democracies grapple with the task of striking a balance between the rights of individual representatives and the overall stability of the political system, Kitingan observes. He points out that while the concept of a government seeing out its full term is fundamental to parliamentary democracies, it is usually regulated by political convention and constitutional design rather than specific laws.

Stability in Parliamentary Systems

In stable parliamentary systems, governments are anticipated to serve the full term unless exceptional circumstances arise, such as a vote of no confidence or the dissolution of Parliament. Kitingan's remarks serve as a reminder of the delicate balance between maintaining stability and ensuring democratic accountability in a political system.