Elections

S. Sanjeev Kumar Resigns from YSR Congress Amid Kurnool Political Turmoil

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:21 pm EST
S. Sanjeev Kumar Resigns from YSR Congress Amid Kurnool Political Turmoil

In a significant political development, S. Sanjeev Kumar, Member of Parliament from Kurnool, has resigned from the ruling YSR Congress Party and his primary membership. This move comes as a consequence of discontent with his party’s alleged lack of support towards his initiatives to combat prevalent issues in his constituency, such as migration and farmer suicides.

Failed Initiatives and Unfulfilled Promises

Dr. Kumar, a dedicated general surgeon and urologist, has consistently voiced concern over the issues plaguing his drought-prone constituency. Despite his attempts to mitigate these challenges, the MP claims his initiatives received insufficient backing from his party. His proposed national highway project from Kurnool to Ballari in Karnataka, aimed at boosting the area’s connectivity and development, remained stagnant due to lack of progress.

Intense Political Activity in Kurnool

The vacuum created by Kumar’s resignation has led to heightened political activity in the Kurnool Assembly constituency. Several individuals have expressed interest in contesting for the now-vacant seat. However, the current sitting MLA, M.A. Hafeez Khan, has yet to receive confirmation from his party to continue, leading to speculation and expectations among other potential candidates. These include S.V. Mohan Reddy and his wife, former DCC president Ahmed Ali Khan, and Shaik Poola Basheer Ahmed, who has close ties with the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy family.

Opposition Party Seizing the Opportunity

Meanwhile, TDP’s T.G. Bharat is leveraging the anti-incumbency sentiment in the region to his advantage, actively campaigning in the constituency. This development underscores the dynamic nature of political landscapes and the constant shifts in alliances and loyalties, especially as election seasons draw nearer.

Elections India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

