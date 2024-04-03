S Jaishankar's Political Journey: From Tata Group to External Affairs Minister

At a recent talk show in Rajkot, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared an intriguing anecdote about his unexpected political appointment by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the unforeseen paths to political leadership. This revelation, coupled with the ongoing challenges in Indo-Sri Lankan relations over fishermen rights and the tragic case of Dr. Hitarth Chag's suicide, has stirred discussions on leadership, diplomacy, and community dynamics.

Unexpected Political Ascension

During his appearance, Jaishankar recounted the surprising turn his career took when he received a call to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Modi 2.0 government. Without prior notification, he discovered he was to be sworn in as the External Affairs Minister, a role he accepted as an acknowledgment of Modi's leadership. This anecdote not only shed light on Modi's decision-making but also on Jaishankar's transition from a corporate role at Tata Group to a pivotal position in Indian politics.

Community Appeals and Diplomatic Challenges

In another part of Gujarat, the late Dr. Hitarth Chag's son, Hitarth, made headlines by requesting his community and the Indian Medical Association to refrain from organizing memorials in his father's name without his consent. This plea comes in the wake of allegations against BJP MP Rajesh Chudasama and his father, linking them to Dr. Chag's suicide. Concurrently, Jaishankar's visit to Sri Lanka underscores the ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the fishermen issue between India and Sri Lanka, rooted in historical agreements yet marred by current detentions and disputes.

India's Global Diplomatic Endeavors

Jaishankar's optimism about India securing a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reflects India's broader diplomatic ambitions. His discussions in Sri Lanka, alongside addressing sensitive issues like Ariha Shah's custody case in Germany, illustrate the complexities and the breadth of India's diplomatic engagements under his tenure. These efforts showcase India's commitment to resolving regional disputes while positioning itself as a significant player on the global stage.