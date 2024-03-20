S Jaishankar Unveils India's Diplomatic Triumphs: G20, 'Modi ki Guarantee,' at Rising Bharat 2024

At the Rising Bharat 2024 summit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar provided a comprehensive overview of India's foreign policy achievements, with a particular focus on the recent G20 presidency. Highlighting the pivotal role this international forum played in enhancing India's stature on the global stage, Jaishankar praised the country's transition towards becoming a 'vishwa mitra' or global friend. This shift, according to him, marks a significant departure from India's erstwhile policy of non-alignment, pointing towards a more proactive and engaging stance in global affairs.

Advertisment

India's G20 Presidency: A Global Milestone

Under its G20 presidency, India has successfully positioned itself as a consensus builder, adept at navigating the complex web of international relations to foster global cooperation. Jaishankar emphasized the Delhi Declaration, a testament to India's diplomatic finesse, which served as a critical instrument in consolidating India's voice and vision on the world stage. This achievement, he noted, not only uplifted India's global image but also underscored its capability to lead and influence major international discussions.

'Modi ki Guarantee': A New Paradigm in Diplomacy

Advertisment

Another focal point of Jaishankar's address was the concept of 'Modi ki Guarantee,' a term that encapsulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to ensuring India's rise as a formidable global power. This commitment, as Jaishankar articulated, is manifest in India's dynamic foreign policy, which aims at bolstering the nation's economic, strategic, and geopolitical interests. The minister underscored the importance of this approach in safeguarding India's sovereignty while promoting its values and priorities on the global platform.

India as a Vishwa Mitra: Beyond Non-Alignment

The transformation of India's foreign policy from a stance of non-alignment to that of a 'vishwa mitra' was a recurrent theme in Jaishankar's discourse. This evolution, he argued, is indicative of India's growing confidence and its desire to play a more active and constructive role in international affairs. By engaging more deeply with both traditional allies and new partners, India is not just expanding its influence but also contributing to the creation of a more balanced and multipolar world order.

As the curtains fall on the Rising Bharat 2024 summit, S Jaishankar's insights into India's diplomatic strategies and achievements under the G20 presidency, alongside the 'Modi ki Guarantee' initiative, offer much food for thought. These developments signal a new chapter in India's foreign policy, characterized by greater assertiveness and a clear vision for its place in the world. As India continues to navigate the complexities of global diplomacy, its role as a consensus builder and a 'vishwa mitra' is likely to have lasting implications for international relations in the years to come.