S Jaishankar at India Today Conclave 2024: Prioritizing Foreign Policy Over Social Media Narratives

During the India Today Conclave 2024, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a strong statement about his focus on India's foreign policy rather than combating narratives on social media platforms. This came in response to queries on how he addresses 'false narratives' online, highlighting his commitment to substantive diplomatic work over digital skirmishes.

Advertisment

Addressing Global Uncertainties

Jaishankar's remarks were part of the broader discussion on 'India’s Role in an Uncertain World: The Post G-20 Order', where he addressed India's strategic positioning amidst global challenges. He elaborated on the complexities of international relations, emphasizing the importance of a robust foreign policy in navigating these uncertainties effectively. The Minister's insights into India’s diplomatic strategies against the backdrop of global power shifts provided valuable perspectives on the nation's international standing.

Engagement with Social Media

Advertisment

In the digital era, the intersection of social media and diplomacy has become increasingly relevant. Jaishankar acknowledged the reality of social media as a platform that amplifies various narratives but maintained that his primary duty is to the nation's foreign policy objectives. His approach reflects a pragmatic understanding of social media's role and limitations in shaping diplomatic discourse. The Minister's candidness about the challenges of engaging with social media narratives underscored the complexity of maintaining a country's image online.

Adapting to Modern Communication

The conversation also touched on the Ministry of External Affairs' evolving communication strategies in the face of social media's rise. Jaishankar highlighted the necessity of adapting to concise and impactful modes of communication to stay relevant in the fast-paced digital landscape. This adaptability signifies a shift from traditional diplomatic communication to more direct and engaging interactions with the global audience. The Minister's efforts to leverage social media for positive engagement, despite its challenges, illustrate a forward-thinking approach to diplomacy in the digital age.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's participation in the India Today Conclave 2024 shed light on the intricate balance between managing India's foreign policy and engaging with the global digital narrative. His focus on substantive diplomatic issues over online distractions reflects a strategic prioritization vital for navigating the complex landscape of international relations today. As the world becomes increasingly connected, the role of diplomacy in managing both offline and online narratives will continue to evolve, with seasoned diplomats like Jaishankar leading the charge.