en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Ryanair CEO’s Controversial Suggestion Stirs Debate on Profiling

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
Ryanair CEO’s Controversial Suggestion Stirs Debate on Profiling

In a recent interview with The Times, Ryanair’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, has ignited a fiery debate by suggesting that Muslim men should be subjected to profiling at airports as a counter-terrorism measure. This suggestion, which has been received with a mix of shock and outrage, has sparked a discussion on airport security protocols and the delicate balance between safety and discrimination.

An Unsettling Suggestion

O’Leary’s controversial comments come at a time when the world is grappling with the complexities of counter-terrorism measures. The CEO pointed out that threats often emanate from single males, and suggested that families should face less scrutiny as they are less likely to pose a threat. This profiling, he argues, could potentially enhance airport security, though he acknowledged the sensitivity of the topic and the risk of it being construed as racism.

Historical Parallel

In defense of his stance, O’Leary drew a historical parallel, observing that three decades ago, the Irish were similarly associated with terrorism. This reference highlights the cyclical and evolving nature of terrorist threats, suggesting that profiling could be a response tailored to the specific challenges of the current era.

The Backlash

The suggestions made by O’Leary have been met with a swift and severe backlash from various quarters. Critics argue that such an approach is not only discriminatory but also counterproductive, potentially alienating communities and exacerbating the very threats it aims to mitigate. The controversy has opened up a broader debate on the efficacy and ethics of profiling as a counter-terrorism strategy, and the need to strike a balance between safety and the fundamental principles of non-discrimination and human rights.

In another development, O’Leary announced that online travel agents including Booking.com, Kiwi, and Kayak stopped selling Ryanair flights in early December due to legal and regulatory pressure. This is expected to reduce short-term load factors by 1-2% in December and January, but will not materially affect full-year traffic volumes or profit-after-tax guidance.

0
Politics Security Terrorism
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Arrest in Youngstown: Theft, Attempted ATM Robbery and a High-Stakes Chase

By Israel Ojoko

Wallsend Man, David Murphy, Sentenced to 18 Months for Aggressive Behaviour

By Nitish Verma

Unprecedented Success: Mahoning County Certifies All Primary Ballot Candidates

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Exploring the Complex Intersection of AI and Intellectual Property Law

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

2024 Elections: A Turning Point for Global Politics and Independence M ...
@Politics · 1 min
2024 Elections: A Turning Point for Global Politics and Independence M ...
heart comment 0
Mahoning County: A Day Packed with Governmental Meetings

By BNN Correspondents

Mahoning County: A Day Packed with Governmental Meetings
Chief Justice Chandrachud Reprimands Advocate for Courtroom Decorum Breach

By Dil Bar Irshad

Chief Justice Chandrachud Reprimands Advocate for Courtroom Decorum Breach
Denver Judicial Center Incident: A Stark Reminder of Security Vulnerabilities

By Muhammad Jawad

Denver Judicial Center Incident: A Stark Reminder of Security Vulnerabilities
Mohsin Dawar, NDM Chairman, Survives Assassination Attempt in North Waziristan

By Rizwan Shah

Mohsin Dawar, NDM Chairman, Survives Assassination Attempt in North Waziristan
Latest Headlines
World News
HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure
22 seconds
HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure
Scottish Greens Call for Health Impact Tracking System Amid Climate Crisis
25 seconds
Scottish Greens Call for Health Impact Tracking System Amid Climate Crisis
Unprecedented Success: Mahoning County Certifies All Primary Ballot Candidates
37 seconds
Unprecedented Success: Mahoning County Certifies All Primary Ballot Candidates
LaBrae Vikings Triumph Over Windham Bombers in Rescheduled Basketball Match
42 seconds
LaBrae Vikings Triumph Over Windham Bombers in Rescheduled Basketball Match
Incarnate Word Cardinals Secure Victory Over Our Lady of the Lake Saints
1 min
Incarnate Word Cardinals Secure Victory Over Our Lady of the Lake Saints
IO Biotech's Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?
1 min
IO Biotech's Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?
2024 Elections: A Turning Point for Global Politics and Independence Movements
1 min
2024 Elections: A Turning Point for Global Politics and Independence Movements
Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered
2 mins
Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered
Anatoly Malykhin's Quest for a Historic Three-Division World Championship
2 mins
Anatoly Malykhin's Quest for a Historic Three-Division World Championship
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
11 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
15 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
45 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app