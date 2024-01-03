Ryan Kennedy Steers Hopewell Borough into a New Era as Mayor

On January 2nd, the historic borough of Hopewell proudly inaugurated Ryan Kennedy as its new mayor, marking the commencement of his eagerly anticipated four-year term. Kennedy steps into the shoes of the highly esteemed 16-year veteran mayor, Paul Anzano. His ascension to this coveted position follows a commendable six-year tenure on the Borough Council, where he displayed an unwavering commitment to the welfare and development of the community.

Emphasis on Collaboration

In an inaugural speech that resonated with the spirit of unity and progress, Mayor Kennedy highlighted the significance of cohesive collaboration with local and county partners. He expressed his firm belief in collective efforts as a means to address the challenges that lie ahead and effectively enhance the borough’s overall quality of life.

Administration’s Key Areas of Focus

At the heart of Kennedy’s administrative strategy is an ambitious plan to improve the Hopewell borough’s water system, an initiative that will contribute significantly to the community’s health and sustainability. This is in line with his intent to pursue the esteemed Sustainable Jersey certification, a testament to the borough’s commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable practices.

In a bid to upgrade the borough’s safety infrastructure, Kennedy also proposes a reduction in Broad Street’s speed limit. This measure not only serves to enhance public safety but also signifies his administration’s dedication to creating a secure and harmonious living environment for the residents of Hopewell.

Open Communication and Community Engagement

Under Kennedy’s leadership, transparency and community engagement are set to take center stage. He plans to hold regular office hours, fostering an open-door policy that encourages interaction with the citizens. Similarly, he urges his council members to keep the community informed and involved, promoting a sense of collective ownership and responsibility towards the borough’s growth.

Joining Mayor Kennedy in leading Hopewell into a promising future are newly sworn-in council members Sheri Hook and Heidi Wilenius. The council also witnessed the election of Krista Weaver as its new president, succeeding Charles “Sky” Morehouse. Weaver, like Kennedy, has prioritized pedestrian and bike safety, in addition to addressing water utility issues, as her primary concerns during her tenure as council president.