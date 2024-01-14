en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Ryan Binkley: An Unorthodox Candidate in the 2024 Presidential Race

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:43 pm EST
Ryan Binkley: An Unorthodox Candidate in the 2024 Presidential Race

Business executive and pastor from Texas, Ryan Binkley, has launched his bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Despite being an underdog in the race, trailing substantially behind notable figures like ex-President Donald Trump, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Binkley has showcased his commitment by touring all 99 counties in Iowa.

An Unconventional Candidate

Binkley is a political outsider with a unique blend of business acumen and religious faith. As the President, CEO, and co-founder of the Generational Equity Group, and the co-founder and lead pastor of the Create Church in Texas, he brings a fresh perspective to the political landscape.

Platform of Unity and Bipartisanship

His campaign revolves around unity and bipartisanship, promising pragmatic solutions for financial, immigration, and health care issues. Key aspects of his campaign strategy include balancing the federal budget, reducing health care costs, bipartisan immigration reform, and education revitalization. He advocates for transparency in health care pricing and encourages youth volunteerism to enhance educational outcomes.

A Bold Legal Move

In a recent development, Binkley has taken the Minnesota Secretary of State to court to secure a spot on the primary ballot, following his failure to meet the threshold requirements. This bold move is indicative of his determination to make his mark in the political arena.

The Upcoming Iowa Caucuses

The first official contest of the 2024 election, the Iowa caucuses, are on the horizon. Former President Donald Trump’s impact on the party will face its first test of the 2024 election—he maintains a significant lead, but his trailing rivals hope for an upset. As the Iowa caucuses approach, Binkley is striving to rise above the crowd and make a lasting impression.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
59 seconds ago
Cook Government Confirms Non-Binary Gender Status Option for Birth Certificates
In a progressive move, the Cook Government has confirmed that adults and teenagers in the region will have the option to alter their birth certificates to document a non-binary gender status. This development follows closely on the heels of the government’s ruling out the issuance of genderless birth certificates for newborn babies. Both these steps
Cook Government Confirms Non-Binary Gender Status Option for Birth Certificates
Costly Decarbonisation Project Sparks Controversy in Scotland
3 mins ago
Costly Decarbonisation Project Sparks Controversy in Scotland
Trinidad's Integrity Commission Faces Lawsuit Over Terminated Probe
3 mins ago
Trinidad's Integrity Commission Faces Lawsuit Over Terminated Probe
Amira Aisya Calls for Apology from Former PM Dr Mahathir over Controversial Remarks
1 min ago
Amira Aisya Calls for Apology from Former PM Dr Mahathir over Controversial Remarks
Madras High Court Allows Four-Week Extension for TNFRS Firemen Promotions
2 mins ago
Madras High Court Allows Four-Week Extension for TNFRS Firemen Promotions
NGO Responds to Controversial Verdict on Child Sexual Abuse Material
3 mins ago
NGO Responds to Controversial Verdict on Child Sexual Abuse Material
Latest Headlines
World News
Cook Government Confirms Non-Binary Gender Status Option for Birth Certificates
1 min
Cook Government Confirms Non-Binary Gender Status Option for Birth Certificates
Amira Aisya Calls for Apology from Former PM Dr Mahathir over Controversial Remarks
1 min
Amira Aisya Calls for Apology from Former PM Dr Mahathir over Controversial Remarks
Track and Field Event Showcases Athletic Prowess and Competitive Spirit
1 min
Track and Field Event Showcases Athletic Prowess and Competitive Spirit
Transgender Rights and Healthcare: The Gap between Policy and Practice
2 mins
Transgender Rights and Healthcare: The Gap between Policy and Practice
Costly Decarbonisation Project Sparks Controversy in Scotland
3 mins
Costly Decarbonisation Project Sparks Controversy in Scotland
Trinidad's Integrity Commission Faces Lawsuit Over Terminated Probe
3 mins
Trinidad's Integrity Commission Faces Lawsuit Over Terminated Probe
Women's Tour Down Under: A Leap Towards Parity and Sarah Gigante's Inspiring Victory
4 mins
Women's Tour Down Under: A Leap Towards Parity and Sarah Gigante's Inspiring Victory
Dundee's 'Hello Lamp Post' Initiative: A Costly Climate Conversation?
4 mins
Dundee's 'Hello Lamp Post' Initiative: A Costly Climate Conversation?
India in Focus: Political March, Weather Woes, and International Developments
4 mins
India in Focus: Political March, Weather Woes, and International Developments
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
13 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
28 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
29 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
41 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
46 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
50 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app