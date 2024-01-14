Ryan Binkley: An Unorthodox Candidate in the 2024 Presidential Race

Business executive and pastor from Texas, Ryan Binkley, has launched his bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Despite being an underdog in the race, trailing substantially behind notable figures like ex-President Donald Trump, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Binkley has showcased his commitment by touring all 99 counties in Iowa.

An Unconventional Candidate

Binkley is a political outsider with a unique blend of business acumen and religious faith. As the President, CEO, and co-founder of the Generational Equity Group, and the co-founder and lead pastor of the Create Church in Texas, he brings a fresh perspective to the political landscape.

Platform of Unity and Bipartisanship

His campaign revolves around unity and bipartisanship, promising pragmatic solutions for financial, immigration, and health care issues. Key aspects of his campaign strategy include balancing the federal budget, reducing health care costs, bipartisan immigration reform, and education revitalization. He advocates for transparency in health care pricing and encourages youth volunteerism to enhance educational outcomes.

A Bold Legal Move

In a recent development, Binkley has taken the Minnesota Secretary of State to court to secure a spot on the primary ballot, following his failure to meet the threshold requirements. This bold move is indicative of his determination to make his mark in the political arena.

The Upcoming Iowa Caucuses

The first official contest of the 2024 election, the Iowa caucuses, are on the horizon. Former President Donald Trump’s impact on the party will face its first test of the 2024 election—he maintains a significant lead, but his trailing rivals hope for an upset. As the Iowa caucuses approach, Binkley is striving to rise above the crowd and make a lasting impression.