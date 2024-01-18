en English
Politics

Rwanda Bill Passes Commons: A Defining Moment for Sunak’s Leadership

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 5:13 am EST
Rwanda Bill Passes Commons: A Defining Moment for Sunak’s Leadership

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a pivotal press conference following the passage of the much-debated Rwanda bill. The legislation, designed to deter asylum seekers from unauthorized sea crossings by threatening deportation to Rwanda, overcame several obstacles, including opposition from within Sunak’s own party. Despite rebellion from some Tory MPs, the bill passed with a majority of 44 votes, demonstrating the strength and influence of Sunak’s leadership. The bill is now set to move forward to the Lords for further scrutiny.

Rebellions and Concessions

During the parliamentary vote, Sunak faced opposition from within his own party as 11 Tory MPs voted against the bill and 18 abstained. However, the government successfully navigated these challenges by offering some concessions. These included an increase in judges to handle appeals and alterations to the civil service code, measures designed to pacify the rebels.

A Victory Amid Opposition

The bill was developed in response to a UK Supreme Court ruling that deporting asylum seekers to Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, is illegal under international law. Despite this, Sunak maintained that the legislation was crucial to dissuade migrants from using unauthorized routes. His victory in the Commons, albeit amidst controversy, marks a significant win for the Prime Minister.

What’s Next for the Rwanda Bill

With its successful passage through the Commons, the Rwanda bill now moves to the House of Lords. It is expected to face stiff opposition there, and potential legal challenges could still arise. However, the bill’s passage serves to strengthen Sunak’s position, especially following his victory over the ‘five family’ leaders who opposed it. The bill’s progress also quells speculation about an early election, which has been dismissed due to Labour’s significant lead in the polls and confirmation from No 10.

Politics United Kingdom
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

