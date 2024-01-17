Rwanda Asylum Bill Sparks Contentious Debate in British Parliament

In a recent session of the British Parliament, a fiery debate unfolded over the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill.

Advertisment

The core of contention: the influence of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on UK immigration affairs.

This bill, designed to fortify UK borders against potential threats, has been held up by the Supreme Court and aims to deny benefits to immigrant convicts while making provisions for their deportation.

Attorney General Suella Braverman expressed her disdain for the ECHR, describing it as 'distant, outsourced, foreign,' echoing a rising sentiment among Conservative MPs. They argue that the Strasbourg court's sway over UK affairs is unmerited.

Amidst the labyrinth of legal complexities and the eloquence of lengthy speeches, including the use of Latin by Joanna Cherry KC of the SNP, a consensus among some Tories emerged: the authority of the ECHR needs to be challenged. The timing of this challenge, however, is a point of disagreement.