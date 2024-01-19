Rutte Acknowledges Complexity in Taxing Dutch Royal Family's State Earnings

Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands has admitted the complexity surrounding the imposition of income tax on the royal family's proceeds from the state. However, he indicated that he's not entirely opposed to the idea. During a debate on the 2024 fiscal plans, Rutte pointed out the intricacies involved in legislating specifically for the four royal family members who are beneficiaries of state funding.

Advertisment

A Parliamentary Majority in Support of Royal Taxation

Current parliamentary dynamics reveal a strong majority in favor of the royals' taxation, with their combined state income projected to be €8.6 million this year. The discourse has also delved into the potential cancellation of the king's €55,000 salary increment and the introduction of road tax for vehicles used by the royal family.

Voices of Dissent and Uncertainty

Despite the dominant sentiment, some MPs harbor reservations. Notably, Mona Keijzer of the BBB party expressed doubt about the pros and cons of such taxation. The imposition of income tax on the king would necessitate a constitutional amendment, which requires a two-thirds majority in both parliamentary houses.

The royal family is on the brink of receiving a €600,000 pay rise to align with civil service salaries and counter inflation. This increase will take the king's total package to nearly €1.1 million, while Queen Maxima's salary will ascend to €431,000. Crown Princess Amalia has the entitlement to a government salary but has opted to relinquish it until after her university graduation.