Ruthzee Louijeune: First Haitian-American Elected as Boston City Council President

Ruthzee Louijeune, daughter of Haitian immigrants and a Harvard-educated attorney, has made history as the first Haitian-American to serve as the president of the Boston City Council. Her election, which coincides with Haitian Independence Day, not only represents a significant achievement in Boston’s civic leadership but also acknowledges the vibrant Haitian community’s contribution to the city.

From Legal Advocate to Civic Leader

Originally from Mattapan and Hyde Park, Louijeune’s trajectory in public service is marked by her commitment to social justice and equity. Prior to her election to the Council, she served as the senior counsel for Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 presidential campaign and worked at Perkins Coie LLP. Demonstrating her entrepreneurial spirit, Louijeune also founded The Opening PLLC, a legal and advocacy business.

A Vision of Inclusivity and Equity

As the new city council president, Louijeune aims to address a broad spectrum of issues affecting the city of Boston. Her priorities include tackling housing discrimination, reducing rental costs, and building affordable housing. She is deeply committed to preventing displacement through community land trusts and improving neighborhood waste management. Moreover, she aims to address economic inequality and expand access to city resources, maintaining the essence of Boston as a union town.

Building a Future for Boston

At the heart of Louijeune’s political approach is a firm rejection of a zero-sum mentality. She believes in fostering shared prosperity and emphasizes the importance of equity in all city affairs. Her vision for Boston is to bridge gaps in education, housing, health, and wealth and to uphold the city’s diverse history and communities. With her at the helm of the Boston City Council, the city anticipates tangible strides in its pursuit of inclusivity and equity.