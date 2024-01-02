en English
Haiti

Ruthzee Louijeune: First Haitian-American Elected as Boston City Council President

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Ruthzee Louijeune: First Haitian-American Elected as Boston City Council President

Ruthzee Louijeune, daughter of Haitian immigrants and a Harvard-educated attorney, has made history as the first Haitian-American to serve as the president of the Boston City Council. Her election, which coincides with Haitian Independence Day, not only represents a significant achievement in Boston’s civic leadership but also acknowledges the vibrant Haitian community’s contribution to the city.

From Legal Advocate to Civic Leader

Originally from Mattapan and Hyde Park, Louijeune’s trajectory in public service is marked by her commitment to social justice and equity. Prior to her election to the Council, she served as the senior counsel for Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 presidential campaign and worked at Perkins Coie LLP. Demonstrating her entrepreneurial spirit, Louijeune also founded The Opening PLLC, a legal and advocacy business.

A Vision of Inclusivity and Equity

As the new city council president, Louijeune aims to address a broad spectrum of issues affecting the city of Boston. Her priorities include tackling housing discrimination, reducing rental costs, and building affordable housing. She is deeply committed to preventing displacement through community land trusts and improving neighborhood waste management. Moreover, she aims to address economic inequality and expand access to city resources, maintaining the essence of Boston as a union town.

Building a Future for Boston

At the heart of Louijeune’s political approach is a firm rejection of a zero-sum mentality. She believes in fostering shared prosperity and emphasizes the importance of equity in all city affairs. Her vision for Boston is to bridge gaps in education, housing, health, and wealth and to uphold the city’s diverse history and communities. With her at the helm of the Boston City Council, the city anticipates tangible strides in its pursuit of inclusivity and equity.

Haiti Politics United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

