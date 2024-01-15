en English
Politics

Rutherford Institute Challenges U.S. Census Bureau’s Invasive Data Collection

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:16 pm EST
The Rutherford Institute, under the stewardship of constitutional attorney John W. Whitehead, has taken a stand against the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS). The institute argues that the ACS’s quest for intimate personal details raises significant constitutional concerns, encroaching on privacy rights and opening the door for possible government abuse.

The ACS: An Intrusive Data Collection Tool?

The ACS is a monthly survey described as exceptionally intrusive, reaching out to approximately 3.5 million households annually. It delves deep into housing and socioeconomic data, soliciting personal identifiers such as names, ages, and addresses. More alarmingly, it demands data on individuals’ fertility, disabilities, and technology use, including the usage of electric vehicles and solar panels.

The Rutherford Institute: A Champion of Privacy Rights

Asserting the First Amendment, the Rutherford Institute contends that the government’s approach amounts to illegal compelled speech. The institute further alleges Fourth Amendment violations due to the intrusive nature of the data collection. It has taken proactive measures to equip the public with guidance on how to respond to the ACS, creating a form complaint letter for public use.

Reports of Aggressive Tactics by the Census Bureau

Concerns have escalated as reports have surfaced of Census Bureau representatives employing aggressive tactics to obtain survey responses from non-compliant households. These tactics reportedly include unannounced visits and, shockingly, conversations with minors. These actions amplify the Rutherford Institute’s concerns about the potential for government misuse of personal data collected through the ACS.

Politics United States
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

