Rutherford Institute Challenges Government Censorship in Landmark First Amendment Case

In an unprecedented move, The Rutherford Institute, along with other prominent organizations, are rallying against a growing trend of government censorship and ostracization of individuals and groups with politically unpopular viewpoints. The issue has gained significant attention in the context of a U.S. Supreme Court case, NRA of Am. v. Vullo.

The case arose from an alleged attempt by a New York state regulator to pressure insurance companies into severing their associations with the National Rifle Association (NRA). This was purportedly done by threatening them with regulatory consequences. The dispute traces back to a New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) investigation into an NRA-endorsed insurance program, "Carry Guard," which, as per DFS, violated New York law.

The Fallout

DFS Superintendent Maria Vullo's actions in the aftermath of the Parkland, Florida school shooting in February 2018, further fueled the controversy. Vullo urged banks and insurance companies to consider the reputational risks of doing business with the NRA. Consequently, several companies opted to cut ties with the NRA. This move prompted the NRA to file a lawsuit alleging a violation of their First Amendment rights.

While the district court agreed to move forward with the trial, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the case. The appellate court ruled that Vullo's actions did not amount to improper coercion. However, The Rutherford Institute, FIRE, the National Coalition Against Censorship, and the First Amendment Lawyers Association have submitted an amicus brief challenging this ruling. The amici argue that any indirect attempts by government officials to enforce censorship should be recognized as a violation of the First Amendment.

Constitutional attorney John W. Whitehead warns that tolerating such government-led censorship could pave the way for more severe forms of tyranny.