Elections

Rutherford County Property Assessor Election: Incumbent Mitchell Faces Off With Gammon

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
In the Republican primary slated for March 5, the Rutherford County Property Assessor position has emerged as a hotbed of contestation. Incumbent Rob Mitchell is vying against stalwart Virgil Gammon, a former County Commissioner. The winner of this primary will subsequently run unopposed in the general election on August 1, as no Democratic or independent candidates have thrown their hats in the ring.

Past and Present

Rob Mitchell first ascended to the Property Assessor position as a Democrat in 2012. Since then, he has been reelected twice but notably, as a Republican – reflecting the GOP-leaning tendencies of the county. His contender, Virgil Gammon, too, has previously served on the County Commission. Gammon’s political journey has seen a few bumps, with an unsuccessful run against the county sheriff in a Republican primary being a significant one.

Future Visions

Both Mitchell and Gammon have charted out different trajectories for the office. Gammon proposes to reclassify a larger number of rental properties to the commercial tax rate of 40% instead of the residential rate of 25%. The idea is to generate additional revenue earmarked for schools and government services. Mitchell, on the other hand, is deeply invested in compliance with state laws. He is particularly concerned with the potential fallout of tax increases on housing affordability.

Policy Positions

Mitchell advocates for a policy change which could exempt senior citizens from property taxes if they have held ownership of their homes for over 20 years. This proposal, however, does not resonate with Gammon who feels that the existing tax relief policies for seniors are adequate. Beyond policy, both candidates also underscore the importance of managing the Property Assessor’s Office staff effectively. While Gammon is committed to ensuring fair pay and support, Mitchell has been proactive in his attempts to guarantee competitive compensation.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

