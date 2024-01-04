en English
Politics

Rutherford County Faces Infrastructure Funding Challenges Amid Rapid Growth

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:06 pm EST
Rutherford County, Tennessee, is grappling with the challenges of financing infrastructure expansion amidst record growth. Despite a 16% increase in property taxes last year, County Mayor Joe Carr asserts that these levies serve to maintain existing infrastructure, not to fund the expansion necessitated by growth. In an attempt to alter this narrative, county leaders have launched the website, HelpRutherford.org, to gather public support for imposing impact fees on new developments.

A Push for Impact Fees

In Rutherford County, like its counterparts in Wilson and Williamson, state law restricts the imposition of impact fees on new developments, barring a few exceptions. This limitation is now being challenged by county leaders who believe that these fees could serve as a vital source of funding for infrastructure expansion. To this effect, they have initiated a petition on HelpRutherford.org, urging residents to lend their voices to this cause.

State Representative Backs the Move

State Representative Scott Cepicky has expressed his support for giving counties the authority to impose these fees. He views this as a potential solution to the funding challenges posed by rapid growth. On the other side of the debate, however, stands Chris Jensen, president of the Home Builders Association of Central Tennessee. Jensen argues that taxing new homes—a likely outcome of imposing impact fees—does not equate to taxing growth. This contention throws a spotlight on the complexity of the issue at hand.

Concerns Over Future Funding and Tax Impact

As the debate rages on, Commissioner Laura Davidson has voiced concerns about the county’s ability to finance future education needs. Additionally, she highlights the impact of tax increases on seniors living on fixed incomes—a demographic that could be disproportionately affected by these changes. A news conference scheduled for January 11 is expected to shed more light on these concerns, along with addressing questions about the website and the petition.

Politics United States
