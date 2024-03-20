Russian authorities conducted a presidential election from March 15 to 17, 2024, in both Russia and the Ukrainian territories occupied by the Kremlin, sparking significant controversy over its legitimacy. Amidst claims of coercion and pre-determined outcomes, the election's fairness and freedom have been widely debated, casting a shadow over Vladimir Putin's victory.

Election Under Duress

In occupied Ukrainian territories, residents reported being forced to vote at gunpoint, while in Russia, the electoral process was heavily criticized for lacking genuine opposition. Putin's critics were systematically excluded, with some being denied registration or facing dire consequences in custody. This monopolization of political discourse, coupled with the forced participation of hundreds of thousands in occupied regions, raises profound questions about the election's validity.

Widespread Allegations of Vote Rigging

The election saw various tactics purportedly aimed at manipulating outcomes, including the extension of voting over three days, lack of independent observers, and the promotion of unverifiable electronic voting. Independent reports and social media revealed incidents of green dye being thrown into ballot boxes and physical disruptions at polling stations. Additionally, the reported voter turnout in annexed regions suspiciously exceeded the local population, further indicating potential falsification efforts.

International Reactions and Opposition Protests

International observers and opposition figures within Russia have vehemently criticized the election process. German authorities and Alexei Navalny's team, among others, have denounced the election as neither free nor fair, with Navalny's supporters undertaking coordinated protests. Despite these efforts, Putin's administration maintains a tight grip on power, underscoring the challenges faced by dissenting voices in Russia.

The 2024 presidential election in Russia and occupied Ukrainian territories underscores the complexities and controversies of Putin's rule. With allegations of voter manipulation and coercion at the forefront, the international community continues to scrutinize the legitimacy of the election process and its implications for global politics and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.