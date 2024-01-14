Russian Tycoon Forecasts No Peace in Ukraine Until 2025 Amid Davos Forum

On January 14th, Oleg Deripaska, a prominent Russian tycoon, expressed his pessimism over the prospect of peace in Ukraine, forecasting that the ongoing conflict would not cease until at least May 2025. Deripaska voiced his concerns ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasizing that the lack of a Russian delegation at the summit would hobble constructive dialogues on the Ukraine crisis.

Unraveling the Ukraine Conflict

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the dispute has escalated into the most severe standoff between the West and Moscow since the Cuban Missile Crisis. Even with the presence of key global leaders in Davos, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French President Emmanuel Macron, Deripaska asserts that the absence of Russian representation will impede significant progress.

A Stalemate on the Eastern Front

Ukraine maintains that peace is unattainable until all Russian troops are expelled from its territory. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made it illegal to engage in talks with Russia, further complicating diplomatic endeavors. Zelenskiy’s ambitious 10-point peace plan stipulates the withdrawal of Russian forces and the restoration of Ukraine’s borders, conditions which Russia deems unrealistic.

The Broader Conflict

President Vladimir Putin views the war as part of a larger conflict with the West. He accuses Western powers of attempting to dismantle Russia and seize its resources, allegations that the West vehemently denies. Meanwhile, Deripaska, who amassed his wealth in the metals industry following the downfall of the Soviet Union and is the founder of RUSAL, is currently embroiled in legal proceedings. The magnate has been sanctioned by the UK over alleged connections with Putin, a claim he is contesting legally.