en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Russian Tycoon Forecasts No Peace in Ukraine Until 2025 Amid Davos Forum

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:41 am EST
Russian Tycoon Forecasts No Peace in Ukraine Until 2025 Amid Davos Forum

On January 14th, Oleg Deripaska, a prominent Russian tycoon, expressed his pessimism over the prospect of peace in Ukraine, forecasting that the ongoing conflict would not cease until at least May 2025. Deripaska voiced his concerns ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasizing that the lack of a Russian delegation at the summit would hobble constructive dialogues on the Ukraine crisis.

Unraveling the Ukraine Conflict

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the dispute has escalated into the most severe standoff between the West and Moscow since the Cuban Missile Crisis. Even with the presence of key global leaders in Davos, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French President Emmanuel Macron, Deripaska asserts that the absence of Russian representation will impede significant progress.

A Stalemate on the Eastern Front

Ukraine maintains that peace is unattainable until all Russian troops are expelled from its territory. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made it illegal to engage in talks with Russia, further complicating diplomatic endeavors. Zelenskiy’s ambitious 10-point peace plan stipulates the withdrawal of Russian forces and the restoration of Ukraine’s borders, conditions which Russia deems unrealistic.

The Broader Conflict

President Vladimir Putin views the war as part of a larger conflict with the West. He accuses Western powers of attempting to dismantle Russia and seize its resources, allegations that the West vehemently denies. Meanwhile, Deripaska, who amassed his wealth in the metals industry following the downfall of the Soviet Union and is the founder of RUSAL, is currently embroiled in legal proceedings. The magnate has been sanctioned by the UK over alleged connections with Putin, a claim he is contesting legally.

0
Politics Russia Ukraine
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
4 mins ago
Survey Suggests Potential Win for Nigel Farage as Reform UK Candidate
A recent survey has stirred the political waters of the UK, suggesting that Nigel Farage, the former leader of UKIP and the Brexit Party, could potentially win by a convincing 10-point margin if he were to run as a candidate for Reform UK in a future parliamentary election. The data, interpreted by Farage’s supporters as
Survey Suggests Potential Win for Nigel Farage as Reform UK Candidate
Aaditya Thackeray Calls Out Maharashtra CM on WEF Delegation Size and Composition
13 mins ago
Aaditya Thackeray Calls Out Maharashtra CM on WEF Delegation Size and Composition
South African Legal Team Returns from ICJ Amid Genocide Allegations
14 mins ago
South African Legal Team Returns from ICJ Amid Genocide Allegations
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with China
7 mins ago
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with China
UK Politics: Growing Support for Nigel Farage's Potential Ascent to Power
7 mins ago
UK Politics: Growing Support for Nigel Farage's Potential Ascent to Power
TMC Protests Against Central Government Over Withheld Funds and Alleged Misuse of Agencies
10 mins ago
TMC Protests Against Central Government Over Withheld Funds and Alleged Misuse of Agencies
Latest Headlines
World News
Survey Suggests Potential Win for Nigel Farage as Reform UK Candidate
4 mins
Survey Suggests Potential Win for Nigel Farage as Reform UK Candidate
Stormers' Coach Dobson Urges Team to Develop Killer Instinct
6 mins
Stormers' Coach Dobson Urges Team to Develop Killer Instinct
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with China
7 mins
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with China
UK Politics: Growing Support for Nigel Farage's Potential Ascent to Power
7 mins
UK Politics: Growing Support for Nigel Farage's Potential Ascent to Power
TMC Protests Against Central Government Over Withheld Funds and Alleged Misuse of Agencies
10 mins
TMC Protests Against Central Government Over Withheld Funds and Alleged Misuse of Agencies
British National in Line for Queen Elizabeth Hospital CEO Post: A Sign of Cross-Border Recruitment
10 mins
British National in Line for Queen Elizabeth Hospital CEO Post: A Sign of Cross-Border Recruitment
Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire Triumph in CAN 2023 Opening Match
12 mins
Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire Triumph in CAN 2023 Opening Match
Aaditya Thackeray Calls Out Maharashtra CM on WEF Delegation Size and Composition
13 mins
Aaditya Thackeray Calls Out Maharashtra CM on WEF Delegation Size and Composition
Unmasking the Climate Impact of the U.S. Healthcare Sector
13 mins
Unmasking the Climate Impact of the U.S. Healthcare Sector
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
2 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
5 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
5 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
6 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
7 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
12 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
12 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
13 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
13 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app