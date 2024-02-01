Unfolding with the intrigue of a spy novel, a joint investigation by Spiegel and Insider has unmasked Vladimir Sergienko, a Russian spin doctor of Ukrainian origin and an aide to Alternative for Germany (AfD) MP Eugen Schmidt, as an alleged FSB agent. Sergienko, who moved his life to Germany in 1991 and secured his German citizenship in 2022, stands accused of wielding influence over German parliamentarians, especially those opposed to providing aid to Ukraine.

Sergienko's Alleged FSB Connection

The investigation delves into Sergienko's supposed role in the AfD's legal challenge to halt weapon supplies to Ukraine. The party contended that these transfers were taking place without the proper approval of the Bundestag, a claim that Sergienko is believed to have been instrumental in pushing.

More alarming are allegations that Sergienko was drafting speeches for AfD deputies and coordinating them with his FSB handler. Included in these speeches was one delivered by Harald Weyel at the PACE session, which lambasted the Kyiv authorities for their persecution of parishioners of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate). This narrative dovetails neatly with Kremlin propaganda.

Payments and Contacts

Payments to Sergienko for his activities have been reportedly confirmed. His contacts have been traced back to one particular individual, Ilya Oleksandrovich Vechtomov of the FSB's Service 5, Directorate 9, which specializes in Ukrainian affairs. Sergienko's access to the Bundestag was revoked following the publication of the investigation, despite his denials of the allegations.

Repercussions and Implications

Sergienko's alleged actions and the information unearthed by the investigation present a stark reminder of the complex web of international relations and espionage. The controversy surrounding Sergienko and his purported ties to the FSB underscores the potential vulnerabilities of democratic institutions, and the lengths to which external forces may go to influence and destabilize them.