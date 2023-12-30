Russian Propaganda Intensifies to Weaken French Support for Ukraine

Amidst the escalating Russo-Ukrainian war, European security officials and documents reveal that Russia is on a covert mission to destabilize French and Western European support for Ukraine. Orchestrating this campaign is Sergei Kiriyenko, first deputy chief of staff in President Vladimir Putin’s administration, who has adeptly deployed Kremlin political strategists to incite political discord within France.

Russian Propaganda: A Silent War

These strategies are multi-faceted, ranging from the exploitation of social media to influencing French political figures, opinion leaders, and activists. The Kremlin’s primary objective is to portray Western sanctions against Russia as significantly detrimental to the French economy. They are also circulating propaganda suggesting that arms supplies to Ukraine have depleted France’s defense capabilities, thereby stoking fears of a direct confrontation with Russia that could potentially escalate into World War III.

Kremlin-associated Troll Farms: A Propaganda Machine

Kremlin-associated troll farms have been assigned the task of creating content and comments critical of Western support for Ukraine, insinuating that such support is the root cause of inflation and lower living standards. Despite the intensity of these efforts, the impact of pro-Russian messaging in France has been minimal, largely because President Emmanuel Macron staunchly supports Ukraine, and this stance is endorsed by the majority of the French population.

Emerging Threats: Rising Visibility and Rhetoric

However, the increasing visibility of pro-Russian social media accounts in France cannot be ignored. Far-right parties are tactically merging rhetoric about the war’s costs with a narrative that France should distance itself from the conflict and restore relations with Russia. The dream of France leading a ‘grand Europe’ in alliance with Russia persists as a long-standing vision for some within the French establishment, adding another layer of complexity to the situation at hand.