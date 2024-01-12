en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as ‘Big Mistake’

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as ‘Big Mistake’

Presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin, a representative of the Civil Initiative political party, has expressed his intention to run for the highest office in Russia in the upcoming March 2024 election. During a meeting with the wives of mobilized soldiers in Moscow on January 11, he criticized the decision to go to war in Ukraine, which he described as a ‘big mistake’ with ‘very grave’ consequences.

Collecting Signatures for Candidacy

Nadezhdin is currently in the process of collecting the required 100,000 signatures to stand as a candidate against the incumbent president, Vladimir Putin. Despite the widespread belief that Putin’s re-election is assured due to his control over the state apparatus and the imprisonment of his best-known opponent, Alexei Navalny, Nadezhdin vows to continue his criticism of the war and the Russian government’s domestic policies.

Criticizing the War and Domestic Policies

He has also criticized the authorities over recent heating outages in Russia, suggesting that funds directed towards the military operation in Ukraine could have been better spent on improving citizens’ quality of life. The Kremlin, however, maintains that Putin enjoys genuine popular support and will win a new six-year term.

Regulations and International Reactions

Russia has introduced strict laws penalizing the discrediting of the armed forces or spreading false information about them. Meanwhile, the United States has expressed disappointment with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s policy on Ukraine and is anticipating Budapest’s ratification of Sweden’s NATO accession.

0
Politics Russia Ukraine
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
A father’s struggle to reach home has ignited a nationwide conversation about the boundaries of protest. The man at the center of this debate is Kevin Rivera, whose video confrontation with pro-Palestinian protesters on the Williamsburg Bridge in New York City has become a viral sensation. These protesters were part of a larger group that
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
10 mins ago
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
12 mins ago
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
Court Orders MBC to Rectify Report on President Yoon's Remarks
6 mins ago
Court Orders MBC to Rectify Report on President Yoon's Remarks
Malta's FIAU Grapples with Unpaid Fines Amid Legal Controversies
7 mins ago
Malta's FIAU Grapples with Unpaid Fines Amid Legal Controversies
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
10 mins ago
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
Latest Headlines
World News
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
2 mins
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
4 mins
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
Global Healthcare Systems Under Strain Amid Low Vaccination Rates
6 mins
Global Healthcare Systems Under Strain Amid Low Vaccination Rates
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
10 mins
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
10 mins
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
10 mins
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
12 mins
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
12 mins
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
12 mins
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
21 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app