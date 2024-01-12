Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as ‘Big Mistake’

Presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin, a representative of the Civil Initiative political party, has expressed his intention to run for the highest office in Russia in the upcoming March 2024 election. During a meeting with the wives of mobilized soldiers in Moscow on January 11, he criticized the decision to go to war in Ukraine, which he described as a ‘big mistake’ with ‘very grave’ consequences.

Collecting Signatures for Candidacy

Nadezhdin is currently in the process of collecting the required 100,000 signatures to stand as a candidate against the incumbent president, Vladimir Putin. Despite the widespread belief that Putin’s re-election is assured due to his control over the state apparatus and the imprisonment of his best-known opponent, Alexei Navalny, Nadezhdin vows to continue his criticism of the war and the Russian government’s domestic policies.

Criticizing the War and Domestic Policies

He has also criticized the authorities over recent heating outages in Russia, suggesting that funds directed towards the military operation in Ukraine could have been better spent on improving citizens’ quality of life. The Kremlin, however, maintains that Putin enjoys genuine popular support and will win a new six-year term.

Regulations and International Reactions

Russia has introduced strict laws penalizing the discrediting of the armed forces or spreading false information about them. Meanwhile, the United States has expressed disappointment with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s policy on Ukraine and is anticipating Budapest’s ratification of Sweden’s NATO accession.