In an official statement, the President of Russia expressed profound condolences over the passing of former Chilean President, Sebastian Pinera, who served twice as the nation's leader. Recognizing Pinera's significant contributions to Chile's socio-economic development, the Russian leader acknowledged his vital role in enhancing the diplomatic relations between Russia and Chile.

A Tribute to an Eminent Leader

The Russian President, in his message, painted a picture of Pinera as an eminent political leader who left an indelible mark on Chile's development and international authority. The tribute further underscored his personal interactions with Pinera, remembering him as a committed statesman who played an instrumental role in fostering friendly relations between Moscow and Santiago.

Conveyance of Sympathy

Adding a personal touch to the official condolences, the Russian leader asked the current President of Chile to convey his words of sympathy and support to Pinera's bereaved family, friends, and the Chilean populace. This gesture of compassion served to deepen the ties between the two nations, showcasing a shared sense of sorrow over this significant loss.

A Formal Recognition

The condolences were formally published on an official platform, marking the solemnity and formality of the message from the Russian head of state. This public recognition of Pinera's contributions and the expressed sympathy further emphasizes the mutual respect and cordial relations between Russia and Chile, even in times of grief.