Human Rights

Russian Poets Sentenced for Anti-War Poetry: A Blow to Freedom of Expression

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:33 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:41 am EST
In a remarkable legal case with far-reaching implications, two Russian individuals, poets Artyom Kamardin and Yegor Shtovba, have been handed extensive prison sentences for composing and circulating poetry that criticized Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine.

The poetry was used as a medium to voice their opposition to the conflict, a move the Russian authorities deemed as disseminating ‘false information’ about the Russian Armed Forces. This act is regarded as a criminal offense under Russian law that was revised following the onset of the military campaign in Ukraine.

Crackdown on Anti-War Sentiment

The severity of the sentences handed to Kamardin and Shtovba underlines the Russian government’s stringent stance on dissent and the restriction of free speech concerning its military actions in Ukraine. Further highlighting this, another poet, Nikolai Daineko, was sentenced to four years in prison on the same charges. Similarly, Takhir Arslanov, a retired Russian citizen from Novosibirsk, was sentenced to three years in prison for posting anti-war comments on social media.

Poetry as a Platform for Protest

The poets’ involvement in the Mayakovsky Readings, an anti-mobilization event, in September 2022, was a particular point of contention. The day following the event, Moscow police raided Artyom Kamardin’s apartment. Kamardin’s girlfriend has accused the police of subjecting him to sexual violence during his arrest. Kamardin and Shtovba are facing charges of ‘inciting hatred or enmity’ and ‘inciting action against the security of the state.’

Curbing Freedom of Expression

This case has brought the broader issue of freedom of expression in Russia under the spotlight, where the government has been increasingly suppressing any form of dissent or criticism, especially those related to the military and its operations. The crackdown extends beyond the poetic realm, with a theater canceling a show after the playwright was convicted for spreading fake news about the Russian army. A young playwright in Tolyatti faces up to 20 years in jail for rehearsing a play with his students.

As this narrative unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the extent to which the Russian government is willing to go to silence opposition, even when it manifests in the form of poetry and artistic expression.

Human Rights Politics Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

