Russian Official Criticizes ECHR; Heavy Sentences for Protestors Continue

In a recent interview with Izvestia newspaper, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin launched a scathing criticism on the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), accusing it of becoming a Western tool against Russia. An institution established in the aftermath of World War II, with a mandate to safeguard human rights and uphold the rule of law, the ECHR, according to Vershinin, has been compromised by the alleged total control of Western nations.

Allegations of Western Bias

Vershinin cited Russia’s suspension from the Council of Europe in February 2022 due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict as evidence of this control. The suspension, enacted by a majority vote, prompted Moscow to withdraw from the organization the following month. Vershinin also claimed that the ECHR shows favoritism towards complaints from individuals and groups that Russia labels as ‘foreign agents’ or extremists, accusing the court of attempting to sway Russia’s internal politics.

Russia’s Disregard for ECHR Decisions

As of March 15, 2022, Russia has ceased recognizing the ECHR’s decisions. It has accused the court of unlawfully continuing to issue verdicts on cases that predate September 16, 2022, and even pressuring the United Nations to enforce these decisions. Vershinin further criticized the ECHR for allegedly ignoring cases pivotal to Russian interests, such as the rights of Russian speakers in Latvia.

Claims of Influence by George Soros

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev added fuel to the fire by asserting that billionaire George Soros wields considerable influence over the ECHR. This claim references a report suggesting that multiple judges have ties to Soros. Medvedev lambasted these judges for issuing rulings he perceives as biased and under external influence. Despite allegations of corruption, these rulings, according to Medvedev, remain unaltered.

Heavy Sentences for Protestors

In related news, a Moscow court recently meted out severe prison sentences to two men, Artyom Kamardin and Yegor Shtovba, for reading poems against the war in Ukraine. Kamardin received a seven-year sentence, while Shtovba was sentenced to five years and six months. This sentencing is the latest in a series of hefty punishments for Russians protesting the Ukraine offensive. These trials have been denounced as ridiculous by critics.

Denial of Appeal for Igor Girkin

The Moscow City Court also rejected an appeal by Igor Girkin, a former leader of Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine’s east, against his pretrial detention. Girkin, who criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s handling of the Ukraine invasion, was arrested in July and is facing up to five years in prison if convicted.

