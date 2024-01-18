In a recent statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the United States and the United Kingdom of violating international law.

Amid the ongoing tensions between Russia and Western nations, following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Lavrov has cited unspecified instances of alleged breaches of international norms by the US and UK.

However, no detailed evidence has been provided, nor have the specific laws that were purportedly broken been identified.

The accusations by Lavrov form part of a broader narrative from the Russian government, one that often paints Western actions as hypocritical or unlawful, particularly within the sphere of international relations and military conflicts.

Ever since the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has faced extensive condemnation and sanctions from the international community, but it maintains a defensive stance, arguing that actions taken by the West exacerbate conflict and undermine Russia's security and interests.