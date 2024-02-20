Russian Forces Retake Ukrainian Bridgehead Krynky, Confirms Defense Minister Shoigu

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Tuesday that Moscow's forces have successfully reclaimed Krynky, a Ukrainian bridgehead located on the Moscow-occupied side of the Dnipro river. According to reports from news agencies, Shoigu made the declaration during a televised meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"I confirm that Krynky has been cleared," Shoigu stated to President Putin, underscoring the military's accomplishment. Prior to this announcement, Shoigu had informed state media that Russian forces had advanced "on the banks of the river in Krynky."

Putin Mocks Ukrainian Retreat from Avdiivka

In a separate development, Russian President Vladimir Putin took aim at the Ukrainian army's withdrawal from Avdiivka, a stronghold in eastern Ukraine. Putin characterized the retreat as a "chaotic flight," disparaging Ukraine's military strategy.

Putin's remarks come in the wake of conflicting reports regarding the circumstances surrounding the Ukrainian withdrawal. While Kyiv had asserted that its decision to pull back from Avdiivka was motivated by a desire to safeguard the lives of its soldiers, Putin painted a different picture, alleging that the Ukrainian armed forces had issued the order to retreat while troops were already in motion.

The exchange of territory and the shifting dynamics of the conflict in Ukraine underscore the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the broader geopolitical implications of the conflict in the region.