Politics

Russian Broadcaster RT Expands Propaganda Efforts Amid Ukraine Conflict

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:43 pm EST
Russian Broadcaster RT Expands Propaganda Efforts Amid Ukraine Conflict

As the conflict in Ukraine unfolds, a new front is emerging in the global information war. The Russian state-funded broadcaster, RT, which has seen bans across multiple regions due to its propagation of propaganda, is escalating its activities in regions that have managed to maintain neutrality. The broadcaster is reportedly bolstering its presence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries that hold a neutral stance regarding Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.

RT’s Strategic Move

This strategic move by RT is perceived as a calculated attempt to refurbish the international image of Russian President, Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin-controlled news channel has been running advertising campaigns across the Middle East and Africa, challenging the negative perceptions resulting from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. It is a war that is widely criticized, with many international observers branding it as illegal.

A Campaign to Sway Opinions

Known as a Kremlin mouthpiece, RT is leveraging an advertising campaign to reach audiences across the Middle East and Africa. By targeting these regions, the broadcaster aims to shape the narrative and influence public opinion in favor of Russia and its leadership. The channel has denounced the regime in Kyiv, predicting victory for Putin’s forces and accusing the West of attempting to censor RT.

International Reactions

Western officials have strongly condemned these actions, viewing them as interference in the affairs of other countries and a means to distract attention from Russia’s war against Ukraine. Despite this, RT has continued its efforts unabated, even launching a campaign in India calling for the return of the Koh-i-Noor diamond. This is seen as part of a broader strategy to obstruct Indian relations with the West, further underlining the ambitious scope of RT’s propaganda efforts.

The intensification of RT’s activities in neutral countries represents a significant development in the information war accompanying the conflict in Ukraine. It underscores the importance the Kremlin places on controlling the narrative and shaping international perceptions, a tactic as old as conflict itself but given new life in the digital age.

0
Politics Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

