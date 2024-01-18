en English
International Relations

Russia Warns of Reciprocal Measures Amid Asset Confiscation Threats

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has sent out a stern warning that Russia will adopt reciprocal measures if the West proceeds with threats to confiscate Russian assets. This warning came in the wake of the United States government announcement of similar measures against Russia, marking a steady escalation in the ongoing diplomatic tussle.

Russia’s Tit for Tat Approach

As tensions continue to rise, Ryabkov has made it clear that Russia will not stand idle. He emphasized Russia’s readiness to respond with similar actions but refrained from disclosing specifics. Ryabkov’s hesitation to reveal specific countermeasures underscores Russia’s tactical approach to avoid giving their opponents additional ammunition. The message is clear: Russia is prepared to respond decisively but will do so on its terms.

Asset Confiscation: A Concept in Formation

While the idea of asset confiscation is currently not in practical implementation, Ryabkov noted that the concept is being actively formed in the West. The United States’ announcement of reciprocal measures, including asset confiscation, is seen as part of a broader effort to hold Russia accountable for perceived aggression and destabilizing activities. However, from Russia’s perspective, this is a dangerous game that the West is playing.

West’s Misunderstanding of Consequences

Ryabkov expressed Russia’s standpoint that the West is failing to comprehend the detrimental effects of even discussing the confiscation of Russian assets. According to him, the West’s inability to appreciate the harmful and counterproductive nature of these discussions underscores Russia’s low expectations for reasonable actions from their Western counterparts in this matter. The implications of this stand-off are far-reaching, hinting at the potential for a further deterioration of international relations.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

