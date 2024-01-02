Russia to Counter Foreign Cultural Expansion as it Assumes CIS Presidency

In a recent announcement, the Kremlin unveiled Russia’s strategic intent to resist foreign cultural expansion within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). As it assumes the rotating presidency of the bloc for a year, Russia aims to fortify its global stature by deepening economic integration and addressing security threats to member states while fostering multifaceted cooperation.

Preserving Cultural Heritage and History

A significant facet of this endeavor is to combat external cultural influences that may attempt to “cancel” the culture of CIS member nations or undermine their global heritage contributions. Russia plans to counter the falsification of history and aims to preserve the historical memory of the Great Patriotic War. This includes emphasizing the genocide of Soviet peoples during World War II.

Rising Concerns over Nazi Ideology

The Kremlin has voiced concerns over the perceived rise of Nazi ideology in the West and Ukraine. A particular incident in the Canadian parliament where MPs applauded a Ukrainian Nazi collaborator has been highlighted. This event later led to apologies and the resignation of the parliament speaker who had extended the invitation.

Strategic Priorities for Russia

Other strategic priorities for Russia include promoting the Russian language, strengthening military alliances, and advancing financial sovereignty through the use of national currencies. These objectives are seen as crucial in enhancing Russia’s global role and its influence within the CIS. Russia also seeks to mitigate the impact of what it perceives as illegitimate unilateral sanctions imposed by the West due to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.