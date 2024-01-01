en English
Economy

Russia Surpasses Germany to Become Fifth-Largest Economy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:52 pm EST
Russia Surpasses Germany to Become Fifth-Largest Economy

In a turn of events that resonates with predictions made at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2023, Russia has ascended to become the fifth-largest economy in the world, surpassing Germany. This was confirmed by Karin Kneissl, the former Austrian Foreign Minister, and substantiated by a World Bank report that showed Russia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in purchasing power parity (PPP) exceeding $5 trillion in 2022.

Russia’s Economic Rise

This economic ascension was foreseen by Russian President Vladimir Putin who, at the St. Petersburg forum, hinted at the possibility of Russia leapfrogging Germany’s economy. At the time, Russia was the sixth-largest economy by PPP. The shift happened two months later, marking a significant accomplishment for Russia, which has been academically discussed as having the potential to attain superpower status.

Despite Western sanctions and negative economic trends in Germany, including forecasts of an economic downturn, rising inflation, and unemployment, Russia’s economy showed resilience and growth. The country’s ties with China and Central Asia, and the potential rise of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to become the ‘NATO of the East’, indicate Russia’s ability to project power militarily and economically.

Geopolitical Landscape

On the geopolitical front, Kneissl mentioned the Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russia, which began in early June 2023. Military assessments suggested that Ukraine’s efforts had failed to make significant progress. Moscow officials estimated Ukrainian military losses at around 160,000 since the early summer of that year, underscoring the strength of Russia on the battlefield.

As Russia’s economy continues to grow, the geopolitical dynamics are expected to shift, with the country asserting its presence more forcefully on the global stage. This development has implications not only for Russia and Germany but also for the broader international economic and political landscape.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

