International Relations

Russia Strongly Condemns Israel’s Military Operations in Gaza

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:14 am EST
Russia Strongly Condemns Israel’s Military Operations in Gaza

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations Security Council, Vasily Nebenzya, issued a stern condemnation of Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip. Labeling them as unjustifiable, Nebenzya’s censure extended beyond the specific military actions to encompass a broader critique of Israel’s policy and conduct.

Regional Stability Under Threat

The escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict has not only led to the tragic loss of life but also raised fears of a regional spillover, potentially destabilizing the already volatile Middle East. The ongoing violence has claimed the lives of 304 Palestinians, including 79 children, in the occupied West Bank since 7 October. On the Israeli side, four individuals, including three members of the Israel Defense Forces, fell victim to attacks by Palestinians.

Adding to the crisis, Israel’s forcible displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians within Gaza and a surge in violence against Palestinians by armed Israeli settlers have amplified tensions. Delegates have called on Israel to halt settler violence immediately and bring the culprits to justice.

Russia’s Stance

Reflecting a firm stance, Russia has criticized Israel’s operation in Gaza and the unrelenting tension in the West Bank. Russia’s condemnation of these events and the United States’ opposition to an immediate ceasefire resolution in Gaza highlights the complex international dynamics at play.

Amid the violence, Russia’s display of solidarity with Palestine was evident as Christmas trees and toys were placed in front of the Palestinian Embassy in Moscow, each bearing QR codes for ‘Aid to Palestine’.

Call for Ceasefire

While Israeli forces expand their military operations in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, Russia has called for an urgent ceasefire, humanitarian access, and the release of detainees. These calls underscore the dire need for a diplomatic solution grounded in international law. However, the path to peace is fraught with challenges as neither Israel nor Hamas has agreed to Egypt’s proposed end to the war.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in an interview, compared the Israel-Hamas war to Russia’s ‘denazification’ of Ukraine, highlighting the complex historical narratives intertwined with contemporary geopolitics.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

