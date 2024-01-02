en English
International Relations

Russia Stands with Haiti: A Message of Solidarity on the 220th Independence Anniversary

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
Russia Stands with Haiti: A Message of Solidarity on the 220th Independence Anniversary

January 1, 2024, marked a significant milestone for Haiti as it celebrated the 220th anniversary of its declaration of independence. While the occasion was one of pride for the Caribbean nation, it also served as a sobering reminder of the long history of external interference it has endured. Notable among these interferences was the U.S. military occupation from 1915 to 1934, a historical event that continues to shape Haiti’s contemporary reality.

A Stand Against Neocolonial Practices

Russia, in a statement issued by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed its unwavering solidarity with Haiti. The statement didn’t shy away from criticizing the neocolonial practices that have targeted Haiti over the years. Russia emphasized the importance of respecting sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs, implicitly condemning American interventions in Haitian history.

Bolstering Russian-Haitian Relations

The Russian statement also highlighted its desire to strengthen political dialogue and expand bilateral cooperation with Haiti. The areas of proposed collaboration span a range of fields, including trade, economics, science, technology, humanitarian efforts, and culture. This approach, rooted in friendship, solidarity, and mutual interests, is a testament to Russia’s commitment to Haiti’s development.

Educational Support for Haitian Students

As part of its support, Russia is offering educational opportunities to Haitian students. These students are currently receiving education in Russian universities, funded by the Russian federal budget. The expectation is that these students will return to Haiti and contribute to its development, further strengthening the bond between the two nations.

In conclusion, Russia extended its congratulations to the Haitian people on this momentous anniversary, wishing them peace, prosperity, and success in overcoming their internal challenges. As Haiti continues its journey towards a brighter future, international solidarity and cooperation, as demonstrated by Russia, will undoubtedly play a crucial role.

International Relations Politics Russia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

