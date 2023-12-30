en English
Politics

Russia Reduces Defense Spending in 2024 Budget Revision: Implications and Reactions

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:26 am EST
Russia Reduces Defense Spending in 2024 Budget Revision: Implications and Reactions

In an unexpected turn of events, Russia has revised its total budget expenditures for the year 2024, showing a significant decrease in the allocations for defense and security sectors. A substantial cutback of 397 billion rubles has been enacted in the ‘National Defense’ category, leading to a new total of 10.38 trillion rubles. Similarly, the ‘National Security and Law Enforcement Activities’ sector has seen a reduction of 103 billion rubles, bringing its total to 3.29 trillion rubles.

A Shift in Budgetary Priorities

This significant reduction in defense and security spending marks a notable shift in Russia’s budgetary priorities. The implications of this shift could be far-reaching, potentially affecting various aspects of the nation’s defense and internal security operations. The reasons behind this shift remain speculative, yet the current socio-political climate might have influenced it significantly.

Public Opinion and War

A poll by the Russian Field polling group reveals that half of the Russian populace desires the war in Ukraine to end in 2024, while a mere 6% advocates for Russia’s victory. The war has led to substantial social tensions and public dissatisfaction, as evidenced by over 180,000 complaints against the Ministry of Defense and public protests led by the wives and mothers of Russian conscripts. However, Levada’s polling data suggests that a majority of 68% supports the continuation of the war. Yet, gauging public opinion accurately might be challenging due to Russia’s stringent crackdown on antiwar statements and the presence of pro-war informers.

Implications for Ukraine and NATO

With Ukraine in need of armaments and financial support for their war effort, the altered budgetary stance by Russia may have significant implications. Ukraine’s struggles to secure the required aid from the US Congress and the EU may intensify. The increased defense spending could put additional pressure on Ukraine’s western allies, specifically NATO member states, whose production capacity has nearly been exhausted by the donated arms. The EU aid package’s approval also faces hurdles, with Hungary’s president Viktor Orbán wielding his country’s veto power.

Politics Russia Security
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

