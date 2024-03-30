On March 30, Russian forces launched a coordinated attack on 12 communities in Sumy Oblast, marking a significant escalation in the conflict. This relentless assault caused a staggering 254 explosions, with the community of Velyka Pysarivka experiencing the most severe bombardment, enduring 75 explosions in just 24 hours. Remarkably, no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported, highlighting the resilience of the affected communities.

Day of Desolation in Sumy Oblast

The regional military administration of Sumy Oblast reported that the Russian military utilized a variety of weapons including artillery, mortars, grenade launchers, drones, mines, and unguided aerial missiles to carry out the attacks. The communities of Krasnopillia, Shalyhyne, Nova Sloboda, Znob-Novhorodske, Khotin, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, and Hlukhiv also came under heavy fire. This intense military aggression prompted large-scale evacuations from the region, as residents sought safety from the daily onslaught of Russian forces.

The Use of ODAB-1500 Air Bomb

Adding to the gravity of the situation, it was reported that Russian forces deployed the potent ODAB-1500 air bomb for the first time in this conflict, targeting the town of Velyka Pysarivka. The bomb, known for causing volumetric explosions that are particularly effective against enemy soldiers and l