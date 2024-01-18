Russia Imposes Ban on Public Display of Ukrainian Nationalist Symbols

In a sweeping move, the Russian Ministry of Justice has imposed a stringent ban on the public display of any symbols associated with the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN).

Advertisment

This prohibition includes the widely recognized 'Glory to Ukraine' slogan and the OUN emblem, a stylized golden trident with a sharp sword as its central element, and a black equilateral triangle pointing upwards.

The driving force behind this ban is the recent inclusion of the OUN, along with the Ukrainian People's Revolutionary Army (UPA), and the Ukrainian People's Self-Defence, in the list of recognized Nazi organizations.n

This ban carries with it severe penalties for violators. Individuals found guilty of breaching this prohibition can be met with fines of up to 2,000 rubles (approximately US$23) or face administrative detention for up to 15 days.

The consequences are even steeper for Russian officials who violate this prohibition, facing higher fines of up to 4,000 rubles (approximately US$46).