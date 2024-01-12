Russia Decries U.S. Plan to Seize Frozen Assets as ’21st Century Piracy’

In a vehement denunciation of a U.S. proposal, the Russian Foreign Ministry has termed an intended seizure of up to $300 billion in frozen Russian assets as ’21st century piracy’. The assets, which have been frozen as part of the international sanctions imposed on Russia due to its military incursions in Ukraine, are at the center of an escalating diplomatic dispute.

A Legal Standoff over Frozen Assets

According to Moscow, the Bank of Russia is on the brink of finalizing an agreement with international law firms to represent the country’s interests, as it gears up to challenge any attempts by the U.S. or Europe to confiscate its frozen central bank assets. While the officials in Moscow deem such an outcome unlikely, the potential for a court showdown looms large.

Asset Seizure: A Means to Rebuild Ukraine

The U.S. plan aims to use the frozen assets in the reconstruction of Ukraine, a country significantly ravaged by the conflict. The administration of the U.S. President is reportedly backing legislation to facilitate the seizure of these frozen Russian assets, a move that has exacerbated tensions between the two nations.

Response to the Proposal: Warnings of Retaliation

The Russian government has issued a stern warning of severe retaliation if the U.S. plan were to be implemented. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the United States of attempting to create a ‘legal cover’ for stealing Russia’s sovereign assets. The fiery rhetoric underscores the heightened tensions between the United States and Russia, and the far-reaching geopolitical implications of the conflict in Ukraine.