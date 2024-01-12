en English
Politics

Russia Decries U.S. Plan to Seize Frozen Assets as ’21st Century Piracy’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
In a vehement denunciation of a U.S. proposal, the Russian Foreign Ministry has termed an intended seizure of up to $300 billion in frozen Russian assets as ’21st century piracy’. The assets, which have been frozen as part of the international sanctions imposed on Russia due to its military incursions in Ukraine, are at the center of an escalating diplomatic dispute.

A Legal Standoff over Frozen Assets

According to Moscow, the Bank of Russia is on the brink of finalizing an agreement with international law firms to represent the country’s interests, as it gears up to challenge any attempts by the U.S. or Europe to confiscate its frozen central bank assets. While the officials in Moscow deem such an outcome unlikely, the potential for a court showdown looms large.

Asset Seizure: A Means to Rebuild Ukraine

The U.S. plan aims to use the frozen assets in the reconstruction of Ukraine, a country significantly ravaged by the conflict. The administration of the U.S. President is reportedly backing legislation to facilitate the seizure of these frozen Russian assets, a move that has exacerbated tensions between the two nations.

Response to the Proposal: Warnings of Retaliation

The Russian government has issued a stern warning of severe retaliation if the U.S. plan were to be implemented. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the United States of attempting to create a ‘legal cover’ for stealing Russia’s sovereign assets. The fiery rhetoric underscores the heightened tensions between the United States and Russia, and the far-reaching geopolitical implications of the conflict in Ukraine.

Politics Russia United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

