Russia Criticizes Western Aggression in Yemen at UN Security Council Meeting

At a recent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting, Russian representatives sharply criticized a recent attack on Yemen perpetrated by Western nations, casting it as another instance of Western aggression in the Middle East. This response aligns with Russia’s long-standing position on foreign interventions in Middle Eastern affairs, frequently at odds with the strategies pursued by Western countries.

Russia Condemns Western Aggression in Yemen

Russia’s permanent UN representative, Vasily Nebenzia, vehemently condemned the US and British strikes on Yemen, branding it as armed aggression and a gross violation of the UN Charter. He underlined that the conflict is extending to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, accusing the West of favoring force over addressing the root causes of instability in the Middle East.

US and British Strikes in Yemen: Backdrop and Aftermath

The United States and Britain launched military strikes in Yemen in response to Houthi rebel attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. The strikes hit nearly 30 locations in Yemen, employing more than 150 munitions. This aggressive response led to warnings from the Houthis that US and British interests are now legitimate targets.

In response to this escalation, tens of thousands of Yemenis gathered to express their condemnation of the US and British strikes and reaffirm their support for Palestinians in Gaza. The Houthi movement, a staunch supporter of Hamas, warned that the US and UK would bear responsibility for the impact of the strikes on regional security.

Russia’s Stance on Western Intervention

Consistent with its stance on foreign interventions, Russia has condemned the recent strikes by the United States and its allies against Yemen as ‘unjustified’ and in violation of the United Nations’ Charter. The Russian ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, stated that the US-led coalition’s strikes are contrary to the UN Charter and that there is no legitimate mandate for bombing Yemen.

This incident underscores the geopolitical tensions that arise in discussions of Middle Eastern conflicts, as well as the differing perspectives on how to achieve peace in the region. It also highlights the role of major global powers in influencing regional stability and the potential consequences of their actions.