Politics

Russia Criticizes US for Damaging UNSC's Credibility amid Global Tensions; Thousands Rally in Belgrade

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:09 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 11:20 am EST
Russia Criticizes US for Damaging UNSC’s Credibility amid Global Tensions; Thousands Rally in Belgrade

Amid ongoing international tensions and disputes, Russia’s deputy envoy to the United Nations has launched a sharp critique against the United States, accusing it of undermining the credibility of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). This development transpired in the backdrop of a series of geopolitical controversies involving Russia and the US, including missile and drone attacks against Ukraine that have resulted in civilian casualties. The discord has been brought into stark relief with the expulsion of twelve members of Russia’s diplomatic mission to the UN from the US, following allegations of espionage.

A Disputed UNSC Meeting

Recent developments include Russia’s demand for a UNSC meeting over the alleged shelling of Belgorod by Ukrainian forces. The Czech Republic, a staunch supporter of Ukraine and provider of military aid to the country, declined to participate in the meeting. The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs justified its refusal by expressing its unwillingness to contribute to what it perceives as Russian propaganda. In response, Deputy Russian Ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, censured the Czech Republic for its refusal to attend, accusing it of cowardice and small-mindedness.

(Read Also: Russia Unleashes Major Missile and Drone Attack on Ukraine, Escalating Tensions)

Criticism from Russia

Meanwhile, Russia’s deputy envoy to the United Nations has pointed a finger at the United States for allegedly damaging the credibility of the UNSC. This accusation comes amidst a turbulent backdrop of disagreements between Russia and the US, particularly surrounding the missile and drone attacks against Ukraine. The attacks have led to civilian casualties, eliciting condemnation from UNSC members including the US, France, and Britain.’

(Read Also: Russian Military Chefs Cook Up Festive Spirit Amid Conflict)

The International Scene

In a related development, the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova Belova, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The charges relate to war crimes in connection with the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children. This move was met with a walkout by Western countries and other diplomats at a UN Security Council meeting on April 5, which Lvova Belova criticized.

Simultaneously, in Serbia, a ‘ProGlas’ opposition rally has drawn thousands to the streets of Belgrade. The participants are demanding new elections in response to allegations of electoral fraud, highlighting the increasing public demand for transparency and accountability in governmental processes. This underscores the broader global theme of prioritizing freedom over censorship and valuing truth over a controlled narrative.

0
Politics Serbia United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

