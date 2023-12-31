en English
International Relations

UN Meeting: Russia Criticizes US as Israelis Rally for Gaza Peace in Berlin

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:25 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 9:02 am EST
As tensions mount on the international stage, Russia’s deputy envoy to the United Nations has lashed out at the United States for supposedly undermining the credibility of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). This accusation comes amidst ongoing disagreements within the council, chiefly between Russia and the US, on a variety of global concerns.

UNSC: A Theatre of Discontent

Russia’s critiques were sparked by significant condemnation it faced at the UNSC following the launch of massive missile and drone attacks against Ukraine. These attacks, the largest aerial offensives since the war’s inception in February 2022, are reported to have claimed at least 31 civilian lives and injured over 160. UNSC members including the United States, France, and Britain, joined in the denunciation of the attacks, while China advocated for a political resolution.

In defense, Russia’s UN ambassador insisted that the attacks were solely aimed at military infrastructure in Ukraine, blaming Ukraine’s air defense systems for the civilian fallout. These claims, however, have done little to quell the rising international concern and scrutiny.

A Diplomatic Exodus

Adding fuel to the fire, twelve members of Russia’s diplomatic mission to the UN were ordered to leave the US after accusations of espionage. The expulsions were confirmed by U.S. Deputy Ambassador Richard Mills, while Russia’s Ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, labeled it a violation of the UN agreement with the US. This diplomatic exodus coincided with the UN General Assembly’s initiation of an extraordinary debate on a resolution concerning Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine.

UN Official Deplores Ongoing Violence in Ukraine as Global Powers React

UN Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari expressed, “Regrettably, as 2023 concludes, Ukraine continues to endure severe violence. Ukrainians face another holiday season seeking refuge, grappling with debris, and laying the deceased to rest amid harsh temperatures.”

The majority of council members, such as the United States, France, and Britain, denounced the assaults on Ukraine.

China refrained from condemning the attacks, advocating for a “political resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.”

Russia’s UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya asserted in a detailed statement that Russia had exclusively targeted military infrastructure in Ukraine.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

