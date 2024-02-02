In a move that has sparked international controversy, Ecuador has decided to transfer Russian-made military hardware to the United States, a decision that has provoked Russia's strong disapproval. The U.S. has confirmed its intention to use this hardware to support Ukraine in its ongoing conflict against Russia, further intensifying the tension.

Ecuador's Controversial Decision

Ecuador's decision to exchange Russian-made military gear for advanced U.S. equipment valued at $200 million has been met with harsh criticism from Russia. The Ecuadorian authorities have dismissed the Russian-made arms as "Ukrainian and Russian scrap metal," underscoring a stark shift in its military alliances.

Russian Response and Accusations

RIA news agency reports indicate that Russia has labeled this swap as a "reckless" violation of the contractual agreement between Russia and Ecuador. Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, went on record stating that Ecuador was influenced by external parties into making this decision. She further emphasized that the original contracts included terms prohibiting the transfer of the equipment to third parties without Russia's consent.

Ecuador Remains Undeterred

Despite stern warnings from Moscow, Ecuadorian authorities have chosen to proceed with the exchange, asserting their sovereign right to do so. This move is expected to have significant implications for the military balance in Latin America and the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.