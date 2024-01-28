Marking a significant moment in Russian history, the 80th anniversary of the complete liberation of Leningrad from the Nazi siege was commemorated with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This historic event remembers one of the longest and most destructive sieges in history, and a major turning point in World War II.

Commemorating the Siege of Leningrad

On the 80th anniversary of this pivotal moment, a series of commemoration ceremonies took place, with President Putin at the helm. The Russian leader participated in several ceremonial and memorial events in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region. The events included visiting the Landmark Stone monument and the Piskarevskoye Memorial Cemetery, as well as attending commemorative rallies, concerts, lectures, themed exhibitions, and interactive projects.

Remembering the Battle and Honoring the Fallen

The military siege of Leningrad by Nazi Germany lasted 872 days from Sept. 8, 1941, to Jan. 27, 1944. Historians agree that more than 1 million Leningrad residents perished, with many dying from starvation during the nearly 900-day siege. To honor their memory, Putin laid flowers at a monument to fallen Soviet defenders and at Piskarevskoye Cemetery, where hundreds of thousands of siege victims are buried.

The Legacy of the Siege

Survivors shared their harrowing experiences, and an open-air exhibition was set up in central St. Petersburg to remind residents of the city's history during the siege. This commemoration serves not only as a remembrance of the immense sacrifices made by the Soviet people but also as a celebration of their resilience and eventual victory. Such anniversaries often serve to strengthen national unity and historical awareness among citizens, honoring the memory of the countless lives lost during that period and reflecting on the lessons learned from such a pivotal moment in history.