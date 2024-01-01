en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Russia Announces Significant Increase in Federal Minimum Wage

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:49 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 6:54 pm EST
Russia Announces Significant Increase in Federal Minimum Wage

On the first day of the new year, Russia announced a significant increase in its federal minimum wage. Effective from January 1, 2024, the minimum wage rate has been raised from RUB16,242.00 to RUB19,242.00 per month. This marks an 18.5% increase, a figure that is almost 2.5 times higher than the inflation rate. The adjustment is expected to impact over 50 million Russians, offering some relief against rising consumer prices.

Not only has the federal minimum wage been revised, but alterations have also been made across various regions and territories within the country. This move is likely a bid to address the diverse cost of living and economic conditions across Russia’s vast expanse.

The Impact of Inflation

However, the increased minimum wage may not necessarily keep up with inflationary trends in Russia. The real income of minimum wage earners could potentially be affected if the rate of inflation outstrips the wage increase, a concern that cannot be overlooked.

The announcement comes with mention of a database of minimum wages in 206 countries, cost of living surveys in 180 countries, and living wage calculations for 164 countries. This points to a broader global context, indicating Russia’s acknowledgment of international wage standards and economic conditions.

0
Politics Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israel's Supreme Court Challenges Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Plans

By Shivani Chauhan

Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters

By Ayesha Mumtaz

The 2024 Presidential Election: Key Players and Potential Outcomes

By Muthana Al-Najjar

South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Steadfast Pursuit of Key ...
@Economy · 8 mins
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Steadfast Pursuit of Key ...
heart comment 0
South Korea and U.S. to Complete Strengthened Deterrence Regime by Mid-2024

By BNN Correspondents

South Korea and U.S. to Complete Strengthened Deterrence Regime by Mid-2024
President Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy in Democratic Republic of Congo

By Saboor Bayat

President Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy in Democratic Republic of Congo
Times of Malta: A Half-Century Reflection and The Dawn of 2024

By Shivani Chauhan

Times of Malta: A Half-Century Reflection and The Dawn of 2024
AI and Deepfakes: The New Frontiers of Misinformation in 2023

By Justice Nwafor

AI and Deepfakes: The New Frontiers of Misinformation in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Poland, Led by Iga Swiatek, Secures Quarter-Final Spot at the United Cup
2 mins
Poland, Led by Iga Swiatek, Secures Quarter-Final Spot at the United Cup
Israel's Supreme Court Challenges Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Plans
2 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Challenges Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Plans
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters
3 mins
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters
Investigational Drug Sotatercept Linked to Serious Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Case Report
3 mins
Investigational Drug Sotatercept Linked to Serious Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Case Report
New Protein Risk Score Predicts Mortality Risk in Heart Failure Patients
3 mins
New Protein Risk Score Predicts Mortality Risk in Heart Failure Patients
The 2024 Presidential Election: Key Players and Potential Outcomes
8 mins
The 2024 Presidential Election: Key Players and Potential Outcomes
Actress Susan Hampshire Appeals for Assisted Dying Law Reform
8 mins
Actress Susan Hampshire Appeals for Assisted Dying Law Reform
New Year's Day Sees Decline in Births at Manila Hospital Amidst Joyous Arrival of First Baby of 2024
8 mins
New Year's Day Sees Decline in Births at Manila Hospital Amidst Joyous Arrival of First Baby of 2024
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
8 mins
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
4 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app