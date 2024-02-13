Russia and Egypt Strengthen Nuclear Cooperation: TVEL to Supply Fuel Components for ETRR-2 Reactor

In an agreement that signals the deepening of nuclear cooperation between Russia and Egypt, the Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Plant, a subsidiary of Rosatom's fuel company TVEL, has signed a contract with the Egypt Atomic Energy Authority (EAEA) to provide low-enriched nuclear fuel components for the ETRR-2 research reactor.

A Collaboration that Transcends Borders

The recent agreement, inked on February 13, 2024, is part of a long-term contract for the export of nuclear fuel components, including uranium components, aluminum alloys, and aluminum powder products. The components are expected to be delivered in 2024.

As a part of this collaboration, the Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Plant will supply low-enriched nuclear fuel components to Egypt's ETRR-2 research reactor. This reactor is used for scientific research in particle physics, materials science, and the production of radioisotopes.

TVEL: The Sole Supplier of Nuclear Fuel for Russian Nuclear Power Plants

TVEL, the fuel division of Rosatom, is the sole supplier of nuclear fuel for Russian nuclear power plants and provides fuel supplies to over 70 reactors in 15 countries. With this agreement, TVEL will also supply fuel for the El Dabaa NPP, currently under construction with Russian assistance.

A New Era of Nuclear Cooperation

This agreement marks a significant milestone in the long-standing partnership between Russia and Egypt in the field of nuclear energy. Egypt has previously decommissioned a Russian-supplied research reactor and an Argentine-supplied material testing reactor at the Inshas site, where the ETRR-2 reactor is located.

With this new agreement, the two countries are ushering in a new era of nuclear cooperation, one that promises to bring about significant advancements in scientific research and the production of radioisotopes.

As the world grapples with the challenges of a rapidly changing energy landscape, such collaborations take on a renewed significance. They serve as a reminder that the path to a sustainable future lies in the sharing of knowledge, resources, and expertise.