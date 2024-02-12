In a recurring move, Russia has brought up Ukraine's supposed breach of the Minsk agreements at the United Nations Security Council. However, it's worth noting that Russia itself has never fully implemented these agreements, despite frequently accusing Ukraine of violating them.

A Stage Set for Conflict

The meeting is scheduled on the anniversary of the resolution approving the Minsk-2 agreements, signed between Ukraine and Russia in 2015. These agreements, brokered by France and Germany, were designed to reintegrate the Donetsk and Lugansk regions back into Ukraine. They provided for a ceasefire, amnesty, local elections, and constitutional amendments.

Yet, only the prisoner exchange was partially implemented. Kiev has passed laws contradictory to the agreements and attempted to extend its authority over Donbass, leading to continuous artillery shelling and casualties.

Recent events have seen Russia reminded of its occupation of Ukrainian territories and the ongoing conflict in Donbas. The United Nations continues to support the implementation of the Minsk agreements and cooperates with the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission.

Russia's Stance: Minsk Agreements and Kiev's Failure

First Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Rashid Nurgaliyev, has emphasized that Russia has never opposed the negotiation process but finds it impossible due to the stance of the Kiev authorities.

"The Minsk agreements could have ended the conflict in 2015 if all parties had made necessary efforts," Nurgaliyev stated. However, he criticized Kiev for not implementing the agreements, leading to the recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics by Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that the Minsk agreements no longer exist. This declaration comes amid an escalation of the conflict, with Russian UN Representative Vasily Nebenzya emphasizing that Kiev's faithful and consistent implementation of the Minsk agreements is the only chance to bring peace to Ukraine.

Direct Dialogue: The Road to Peace

Nebenzya stressed the need for direct, inclusive, and mutually respectful dialogue between the parties to the conflict - Donetsk, Lugansk, and Kiev.

Ukraine, however, has repeatedly stated that it would not act on these agreements. After the start of the special military operation, former French President Francois Hollande and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted that the agreements were intended to give Kiev time to prepare for a large-scale conflict.

The US deputy envoy to the UN has held Russia responsible for the war in Ukraine, while the Russian UN representative criticized the Minsk guarantors for not implementing the agreements, attributing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine to their failure to do so.

As the situation unfolds, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. But as history has shown, peace is a delicate dance, and the steps taken today will reverberate through the annals of time.